Listen: ‘Moulin Rouge!,’ ‘King Kong’ and the View From Down Under

Like all theater producers right now, Carmen Pavlovic is grappling with uncertainty — and as the Sydney-based CEO of the production company behind musical theater titles like “Moulin Rouge!,” “Muriel’s Wedding” and “King Kong,” she’s doing it across multiple continents.

In the new episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast, Pavlovic speaks candidly about the busy spring she’d planned for her company Global Creatures, and about all the projects suddenly in limbo. “Most of our income has just stopped, like everybody,” she said. But she acknowledged, too, that the company and its current Broadway success “Moulin Rouge!” are among the lucky ones in a theater industry suddenly thrown into upheaval by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s not a whole lot one can formally say, which is really frustrating in terms of what the future plans will be,” she said. “But what we have been able to say, and this is where I feel incredibly blessed, is that ‘Moulin Rouge!’ will be back. It’s a big bold international copyright, and it’s a show that I hope can really take a leadership role and be some kind of beacon, not just for Broadway, but in the West End and here in Australia. It’s a show that is very joyous. It’s a show that’s got a lot of hope in it.”

Pavlovic also talked frankly about her experience with Global Creatures’ last Broadway outing, “King Kong,” as well as dropped a few tidbits about the company’s musical version of “Muriel’s Wedding,” for which she’s exploring a potential New York run. She also discussed what makes Broadway uniquely challenging and uniquely rewarding, and how she’s thinking about the new hurdles that lie ahead for the theater business.

“In this moment of just unbelievable hardship where you think, ‘Gosh, we’ll be talking to our grandchildren about this time,’ there is something — I feel like we’re part of a legacy moment, for sure,” she said. “And that is difficult, but it’s also a great privilege, to think about what contribution we can make to that. How we rebuild this community coming out of it is something I wouldn’t shy away from as an opportunity.”

