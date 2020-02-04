‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Announced for 2020-21 Season at Pantages, Dolby

Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will be making its Los Angeles debut at the tail end of Broadway in Hollywood upcoming 2020-2021 season, set to play the Pantages Theatre from Oct 13, 2021-Jan 2, 2022.

The Nederlander Organization’s Broadway in Hollywood announced the show’s run today, alongside six other shows that will play at the Pantages Theatre and Dolby Theatre.

The 2019 musical revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” will begin the season at the Dolby with a Nov 3-Nov 22 run. Moving into the next year, “The Cher Show” will run from March 23-April 11, 2021. “Tootsie” continues the season, running from April 13-May 2, 2021. Elton John & Tim Rice’s “Aida” follows with a May 13-June 5, 2021 run. The Dolby season will wrap with “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” running from June 8-June 27, 2021 on the very same boulevard that the original 1990 film was shot on.

Back by popular demand, Disney’s “The Lion King” will make its first return to Los Angeles in 8 years for a run from June 25-Sep 5, 2021 at the Pantages Theatre, preceding the run of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” that will conclude the 2020-2021 season.

“This season is truly the perfect marriage of ‘Broadway’ and ‘Hollywood,’ as many of our blockbuster shows draw their inspiration from Hollywood itself,” Broadway in Hollywood general manager Jeff Loeb stated. “It’s an exciting time for theater in L.A. – as we continue our mission to bring more shows to one of the greatest theatrical markets in the country for nights our patrons will never forget.””

Both current season ticket holders and new customers can purchase season packages beginning today.