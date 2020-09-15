Miranda Haymon Named Roundabout Theatre Company Resident Director

Miranda Haymon has been named resident director of Roundabout Theatre Company, one of New York City’s preeminent non-profit arts organizations.

Her promotion comes after three years working with the company. Haymon joined Roundabout in 2017 as a Directing Fellow. She went on to become Associate Artist and created and oversaw Roundabout’s Directors Group.

Haymon also worked to develop Dave Harris’ new play “Exception to the Rule,” the story of six Black students who are stuck together in detention. The piece was intended to debut in 2020 with Haymon directing, but will instead launch in 2021 after COVID-19 delayed its premiere. Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the live theater business with many venues closed through the end of the year and Broadway not expected to come back until next spring.

Haymon’s recent projects include “Really, Really Gorgeous” (The Tank), “Everybody” (Sarah Lawrence College), and “In the Penal Colony” (Next Door @ NYTW, The Tank).

Current Directing Fellow Cristina Angeles has been named as an Associate Artist. She most recently assistant directed “A Soldier’s Play” and “72 Miles to Go…”

“Since the uniquely talented Miranda Haymon joined Roundabout in 2017, I have been continuously impressed by Miranda’s work, from early days as an Assistant Director on our Broadway production of Travesties to spearheading the new Directors Group. Miranda has proven to be a leader in various artistic roles in the theater and this appointment is the natural evolution of our continued investment in them,” said Artistic Director and CEO Todd Haimes. “Both Miranda and Cristina have contributed enormously to the recent artistic successes at Roundabout and are extraordinary examples of the future of leadership in our industry.”