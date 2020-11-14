Lynn Kellogg, Actress in the Original Broadway Production of ‘Hair,’ Dies at 77

Lynn Kellogg, an actress and singer who originated the role of Sheila in the first Broadway production of “Hair,” died on Nov. 12, according to the New York Times. She was 77.

Her publicist, Timothy Philen, told the New York Times that Kellogg’s cause of death was COVID-19. According to Kellogg’s husband, John Simpers, Kellogg was infected at a recent gathering at a Branson, Mo. theater, where most of the people in attendance were not wearing masks. Kellogg had previously been diagnosed with a non-life-threatening form of leukemia, which made her more susceptible to the virus.

Kellogg was born on April 2, 1943 in Appleton, Wis., as one of four children. She attended the University of Wisconsin, but dropped out after one year. In 1964, she made her television debut on the series “The Edge of Night.”

In the original 1968 Broadway production of “Hair,” Kellogg played Sheila, who transforms from a debutante into a hippie upon meeting the rest of the group. Though “Hair” is an ensemble show, Sheila plays a large role, singing the ballad “Easy to Be Hard” in Act I and leading the rest of the cast in the show’s finale song, “Let the Sun Shine In.” The character of Sheila also leads the songs “I Believe in Love” and “Good Morning Starshine.”

Beyond theater, Kellogg appeared in the the 1969 film “Charro!,” starring Elvis Presley, and held guest roles on television shows like “It Takes a Thief” and “Mission: Impossible,” both in 1970. As a singer, she entertained Vietnam War troops and toured with Gordon Lightfoot. Later in her career, Kellogg developed children’s content, winning a Daytime Emmy and a Peabody Award for the Sunday morning series “Animals, Animals, Animals,” starring Hal Linden.

Kellogg is survived by her husband, sister, two brothers, stepson and grandchild.