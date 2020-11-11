Lawrence Clayton, Actor in Broadway’s ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Dreamgirls,’ Dies at 64

Lawrence Clayton, an actor and singer who starred in “The Color Purple” and “Dreamgirls” on Broadway, died on Nov. 2 after a two-year battle with glioblastoma cancer. He was 64.

A representative from Buchwald, Clayton’s talent agency, tells Variety that he was “a wonderfully talented actor and glorious singer” and “a much loved and loyal client of Buchwald for more than 35 years.”

Born on Oct. 10, 1956 in Mocksville, N.C., Clayton attended North Carolina Central University and eventually made his way to New York City to pursue theater. Clayton made his Broadway debut in “Dreamgirls” in 1981 in the role of Effie White’s brother, C.C. White.

Clayton also held roles in “The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club” in 1992, 1996’s “Once Upon a Mattress,” “The Civil War” and “It Ain’t Nothin’ but the Blues” in 1999 and 2001’s “Bells Are Ringing.” In addition, Clayton appeared in touring productions of “Dreamgirls,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Les Miserables.” His most recent Broadway role was in 2015’s revival of “The Color Purple,” in which he played Old Mister.

He also held several guest roles on television shows such as “The Equalizer,” “Deadline,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “As the World Turns,” “The Big C,” “Homeland,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Elementary.” His most recent television role was on the hit show “Pose,” in which he played the stepfather of Billy Porter’s character, Pray Tell.

Funeral services for Clayton were held at Woody’s Funeral Home in Orange, N.J. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and their son, Matthew.