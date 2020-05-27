×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Introducing Variety VIP+
Read Next: Listen: Michael R. Jackson Has Finally Accepted He’s a Composer

Julia Roberts, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Pay Tribute to ‘True Hero’ Larry Kramer

Author Larry Kramer, left, and actress
Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shut

After news that playwright and influential AIDS activist Larry Kramer’s died on Wednesday, celebrities including Julia Roberts and Lin-Manuel Miranda have begun to pay tribute.

Roberts, who starred in the movie adaptation of Kramer’s play “Normal Heart,” exclusively told Variety, “He was ferocious and tireless in his beliefs. A true hero that so many people owe their lives to today. “I was honored to spend time in his orbit.”

Miranda wrote, “Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer.”

See more reactions below:

More to come…

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad