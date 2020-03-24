×

Listen: Karen Olivo on ‘Moulin Rouge!’ and Life During the Broadway Shutdown

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Karen Olivo Moulin Rouge
CREDIT: Matthew Murphy

When the “Moulin Rouge!” musical shut down along with the rest of Broadway, actor Karen Olivo found herself missing castmates who’d become more than just coworkers.

Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below:

“You spend so much time with these people, and we have such an intimate relationship, that when they’re pulled from you, it feels very unnatural,” the Tony winner (“West Side Story”) explained on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “For actors, we don’t see our families very often. That’s the truth. Who we do see very often are the people we make art with, and when that is taken from us, you really do feel a sense of loss.”

But from her home base in Madison, Wis., Olivo is already looking ahead to returning to the show as soon as Broadway gets back up and running — and making sure she’s keeping in shape, both physically and vocally. “Honestly, in the shower last night I started warming up a little bit, and started singing through a couple of things, just to be like, ‘Okay, right, this is something that you’re going to have to do again,'” she laughed.

The role she’ll be going back to is Satine, the star performer at the Moulin Rouge. Olivo recalled the process of rethinking a character who is, on stage, very different from the Satine play by Nicole Kidman in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie. “What I like to do as a storyteller is try to find all the nooks and crannies, try to explore all of the options, all of the avenues for the character’s storytelling and where the story could actually go, and how we can push boundaries,” she said.

She also revealed the extent of her excitement over the upcoming film version of “In the Heights,” the Broadway musical that gave Olivo her breakout role. “I think I’m gonna be the most excited person in the world,” Olivo enthused. “Every time I see the trailer I just — I break out into a sweat, I start crying, my heart rate is through the roof. I keep joking, but I’m not going to be okay. I’m going to need help afterwards! Help out of the theater. I’m going to need to get to my therapist. I’m just so damn proud! … And I think [the movie] is going to be the kind of Band Aid that people will need, when they actually see it.”

Warner Bros. indefinitely pulled Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” — originally due out June 26 — from its release schedule on Tuesday.

New episodes of “Stagecraft” are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to Stagecraft on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher and anywhere that finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • Terrence McNally

    Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Playwright, Dies of Coronavirus Complications

    Terrence McNally, the playwright behind “Master Class” and “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” has died of complications from coronavirus. He was 81. The four-time Tony Award winner was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic COPD. He died on Tuesday at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. McNally’s resume was notable [...]

  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical

    Broadway Producers Boost Assistance Fund With $1 Million Match Pledge

    It’s been nearly two weeks since Broadway went dark due to New York state’s social distancing measures amid the Coronavirus. As the Great White Way endures its  longest shutdown in history, Broadway producers are coming together to pledge financial assistance to the Actors Fund and other emergency assistance programs. The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 [...]

  • Phantom of the Opera Greece

    'Our Government Let Us Down': Inside the West End's Struggle for Coronavirus Protection

    When Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” opened in Greece this year, it marked the country’s most ambitious theater production to date, with an all-star cast plucked from London’s West End and a local production company that had dreamed of one day staging the hit musical. Following runs in Thessaloniki and Athens in January [...]

  • 'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' Returns for

    'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' Returns: The 11 Most Memorable Moments From the Coronavirus Fundraiser

    “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” is back. O’Donnell’s talk show returned for one night only on Sunday to serve as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund, an organization that provides numerous services for people in need in the performing arts and entertainment business. The evening raised more than $600,000, which included $100,000 from O’Donnell. The three-and-a-half-hour [...]

  • Laurie Metcalf

    'Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' Revival Closes Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

    “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” has ended a truncated run on Broadway, becoming the second major theatrical production to close up shop due to the coronavirus crisis. The Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s classic never even got an opening night. It played 9 preview performances at The Booth Theatre before a public health crisis led [...]

  • Martin McDonaghThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Martin McDonagh's 'Hangmen' Nixes Broadway Opening Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

    Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” will not resume performances on Broadway, the play’s backers said on Friday. The show, which was expected to be a major contender at the Tony Awards, never officially opened. It was still in previews when the decision was made to close all New York City theaters last week in an effort to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad