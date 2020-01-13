Jerry Herman Memorial Set for Feb. 3 at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

A memorial service for Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Michael Feinstein is producing the tribute, which will feature performances from a number of notable legit stars, including Kristin Chenowth, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Kelli O’Hara, Bernadette Peters and Betty Buckley. Angela [...]
Fran Drescher’s legendary character Fran Fine – known for her nasally voice and gravity-defying hair-dos in the ’90s sitcom “The Nanny” – is coming to Broadway. Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson, who created the original series, will write the book for “The Nanny: A New Musical,” which is in development. The series followed Drescher as [...]
It’s pretty rare to meet a theater person who knows much about sports. Even rarer? A Broadway actor who spent a decade as a pro football player. Listen to this week’s podcast below: Actor-producer Nnamdi Asomugha did just that, earning a rep as a star cornerback for teams including the Oakland Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles [...]
Fun-loving Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire is headed to Broadway. After a record-breaking run at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre, raking in more than $4.7 million in ticket sales over 42 performances, “Mrs. Doubtfire” the musical will head to the Great White Way this spring. Rob McClure (“Beetlejuice,” “Something Rotten”) will lead the cast as Daniel Hillard, [...]
Jack Garfein, the longtime teacher, director, writer, producer and pivotal member of the Actors Studio died on Dec. 30 due to complications from leukemia, according to Playbill. He was 89. Garfein’s influence and expertise touched the lives of many names from directors George Stevens and John Ford to actors Sissy Spacek and Bruce Dern. Garfein [...]
Alanis Morissette, Lauren Patten and the cast of the Broadway show “Jagged Little Pill” caused a bit of a stir during the New Year’s Eve broadcast of “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve with Ryan Seacrest” Tuesday night when Patten dropped an f-bomb while singing the ‘90s hit “You Oughta Know.” To recap, the famous [...]
Jerry Herman, the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist behind such hits as “Hello Dolly!,” “Mame” and “La Cage aux Folles” who died Thursday at 88, was remembered by friends and fans as a prolific writer and a reliable source of “love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter.” Herman’s career spanned decades, and his shows have enjoyed [...]