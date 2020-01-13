Jerry Herman Memorial Set for Feb. 3 at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

A memorial service for Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Michael Feinstein is producing the tribute, which will feature performances from a number of notable legit stars, including Kristin Chenowth, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Kelli O’Hara, Bernadette Peters and Betty Buckley. Angela Lansbury is preparing a video tribute to the tunesmith behind such hits as “Hello Dolly!,” “Mame” and “La Cage aux Folles.”

Herman died Dec. 26 in Miami after being taken to the hospital for chest pains. He was 88.

Others expected to participate in the memorial including actors Klea Blackhurst, Lewis Stadlen, Lorna Luft, Ron Raines, Jason Graae, Marilyn Mayes, Jeremy Jordan and Debbie Gravitte. Herman’s daughter, Jane Dorian, and longtime friend and “Mame” co-writer Alice Borden are also set to speak.