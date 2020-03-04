James McAvoy Bringing ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ to BAM

James McAvoy will make his U.S. stage debut at The Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The “X-Men” star is bringing his Olivier Award nominated performance in “Cyrano de Bergerac” to the outer boroughs. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and adapted by Martin Crimp, McAvoy plays the title role, the big-nosed warrior-poet who falls in love with the beautiful Roxane and becomes the mentor of one of her suitors.

McAvoy and Lloyd previously teamed on several shows, including “The Ruling Class” and “Macbeth.” The production of “Cyrano de Bergerac” earned five Olivier Award nominations this week, including one for Best Revival.

“This production is a visceral, bold, and wholly exciting take on a classic,” BAM Artistic Director David Binder said. “I’m thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd and James McAvoy to BAM this spring and look forward to sharing this one of a kind experience with our audiences.”

The show is another high-profile engagement for BAM. The theater is currently hosting a buzzy revival of “Medea” with Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale and will also present “Lungs,” a West End export with Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

McAvoy’s film credits include “It: Chapter 2,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “Split.” “Cyrano de Bergerac” will play May 8-31 at the BAM Harvey Theater.