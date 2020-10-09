Hugh Jackman ‘Music Man’ Revival Pushes Back Opening to 2022

Broadway will be without a marching band for more than a year.

“The Music Man,” the upcoming revival of Meredith Willson’s classic look at a huckster who cons a town into buying instruments for its kids, will be delayed until 2022, Variety has confirmed. The news follows the announcement that Broadway, which has been dark since last March due to COVID-19, will remain closed until May 30, 2021. The news is a blow to the theater community, which is desperately in need of a big, brassy hit, which “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman playing the role of Professor Henry Hill, would surely have served up.

The show will begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20, 2021, with opening night slated for February 10, 2022, when there will hopefully be a widely available vaccine. Sutton Foster, the Tony Award-winning star of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Anything Goes,” is set to co-star in the revival.

Given that Broadway is pushing back its reopening from January 2021, several other productions could announce they are closing or shifting back their openings. The extended shutdown will also likely amplify pressure on the state and the federal government to come forward with some kind of financial assistance or bailout package for a business that will have been without revenues for more than a year.

“The Music Man’s” producers are Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen. The production will be directed by Jerry Zaks, and will co-star Jayne Houdyshell and Jefferson Mays.

Deadline first reported that “The Music Man” was pushing back its opening.