×

Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak at ‘Girl From the North Country’ Opening

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kimber-Elayne-Sprawl

Keep calm and Bob Dylan on.

Coronavirus fears may be on everybody’s minds right now, but the show went on Thursday night for “Girl From the North Country.”

Hugs, handshakes and some elbow bumps were shared at the star-studded opening of the show, a jukebox musical inspired by Dylan’s song catalog, at the Belasco Theatre.

“I’m literally in rehearsal for play. We’ve been in rehearsal for three days. The thought of rehearsing for something that no one would even get to see [because of coronavirus] is heartbreaking,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson told Variety about his upcoming ‘Take Me Out,” which begins previews on March 31. “I really hope that doesn’t happen. It is scary time and I hope that we’re all taking precautions to keep us healthy. It’s a good time to come together and take care of one another.”

Jesse Eisenberg said, “I’m a hypochondriac. If I made decisions, nothing would happen anywhere. I am going to Colorado tomorrow and California and then Bosnia. I don’t know if they are going to cancel anything.”

Currently eleven new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in New York state, bringing the total number of individuals infected to 22 and the total in New York City to four.

The Broadway League issued a statement on their website to their 700-plus members of theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in North American cities that they are, “closely monitoring this evolving situation on behalf of the Broadway community.”

The “North Country” cast and crew, including Mare Winningham, Luba Mason, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Marc Kudisch, and Austin Scott, celebrated the opening at an after-party at Bryant Park Grill.

Overlooking the grand setting, Sprawl told Variety about the standing ovation the show received at the curtain call, “It felt amazing. It has been a long time coming. My biggest thing was just to be present and in the moment and to soak it all in.”

She also said producers have implemented precautions at the theater to help the company stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak. “We have hand sanitizer everywhere [backstage],” she said. “We’re telling everybody to wash your hands. We are playing it safe, but you know you got to live for now.”

More Legit

  • Kimber-Elayne-Sprawl

    Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak at 'Girl From the North Country' Opening

    Keep calm and Bob Dylan on. Coronavirus fears may be on everybody’s minds right now, but the show went on Thursday night for “Girl From the North Country.” Hugs, handshakes and some elbow bumps were shared at the star-studded opening of the show, a jukebox musical inspired by Dylan’s song catalog, at the Belasco Theatre. [...]

  • Girl From the North Country review

    'Girl From the North Country': Theater Review

    Some people think Bob Dylan’s music is depressing — and in “Girl From the North Country,” Conor McPherson makes the case by setting more than twenty of Dylan’s songs into a surprisingly sturdy narrative about the residents of a seedy boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota, at the height of the Depression in 1934. Although individual [...]

  • James McAvoy Bringing 'Cyrano de Bergerac'

    James McAvoy Bringing 'Cyrano de Bergerac' to BAM

    James McAvoy will make his U.S. stage debut at The Brooklyn Academy of Music. The “X-Men” star is bringing his Olivier Award nominated performance in “Cyrano de Bergerac” to the outer boroughs. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and adapted by Martin Crimp, McAvoy plays the title role, the big-nosed warrior-poet who falls in love with the [...]

  • The Perplexed review

    'The Perplexed': Theater Review

    There’s a lot of tsuris in Richard Greenberg’s witty and quite wonderful “The Perplexed,” — at least for the older generation of characters on this 10-actor cast. In this new play now making its bow at Manhattan Theatre Club, they’re struggling madly with changing times they can’t fathom, family wounds that won’t heal and a [...]

  • Six Broadway musical

    Listen: How the Musical 'Six' Conquered the World

    The musical “Six” arrives on Broadway with a fanbase already in place, thanks to the show’s many travels before it hit New York — ranging from runs in Edinburgh and London to stops around the U.S. to a production on a cruise ship. On the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast, the creators of [...]

  • iatse-logo

    IATSE Reaches Four-Year Deal for Behind-the-Scenes Workers on Broadway

    IATSE has reached a tentative agreement for a new four-year contract covering behind-the-scenes workers employed on Broadway and in national touring productions. The union announced on Tuesday that it had reached the deal after several months of bargaining with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions — also known as Disney on Broadway. “The tentative [...]

  • & Juliet review

    '& Juliet,' 'Fiddler on the Roof' Lead Olivier Awards Nominations

    A musical re-imagining of a Shakespearean tragedy and a revival of one of the most famous shows in theater history dominated the Olivier Award nominations on Tuesday. The musical “& Juliet,” a campy re-interpretation of “Romeo & Juliet,” led the field with nine nominations, including nods for best musical, actress in a musical for Miriam-Teak [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad