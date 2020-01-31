×
Geoff Josselson, Katja Zarolinksi Launch JZ Casting (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinski JZ Casting
CREDIT: Courtesy of JZ Casting

Casting Directors Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinksi are teaming up to launch JZ Casting. The New York-based company will offer a wide array of casting services and expert consultation for theater, film, television, and new media.

Josselson has been a casting director for 15 years, founding Geoff Josselson Casting in 2007. His credits include the Broadway production of “The Velocity of Autumn” starring Estelle Parsons and many other acclaimed New York productions, including “Southern Comfort” (Public Theatre), “Yank!” (York Theatre), and “Pretty Filthy” (The Civilians).

Zarolinks has over a decade of experience casting for Broadway, off-Broadway, Regional Theatre, film, and television. During her eight year tenure at McCorkle Casting, she worked on the Broadway productions of “On The Town” and “Amazing Grace” as well as the Off-Broadway productions of “Tribes” and “Hit the Wall.” Her work on feature film includes “Bernard and Huey,” “Fair Market Value,” and “Senior Moment.”

Their new offices are located at 226 West 37th Street, Suite 604.

“When I first met Katja, I saw in her the same deep passion for casting as I see in myself, and knew that we had to work together. Forming JZ Casting seemed like a natural choice for the both of us from the beginning,” said Josselson. “We both recognize and value the importance of being able to provide a personal connection and hands on approach to the work, allowing us to handle larger projects without losing the boutique nature of our office.”

“Geoff is a veteran Casting Director, and I am absolutely thrilled to be partnering with him to form JZ Casting, where we will combine our expertise in casting for film, television, and all forms of theater including musicals,” said Zarolinski. “With our strong relationships with top of the line talent representatives and our well-respected client list, we are excited to shake up the casting process by utilizing our in-depth research and commitment to finding actors beyond the usual ways of submitting.”

