‘Fleabag’ Actor Andrew Scott Set to Star in Old Vic Play ‘Three Kings’

“Fleabag” star Andrew Scott will headline “Three Kings,” a new play written for him by Stephen Beresford (“Pride,” “The Last of the Haussmans”) that’s set to stream from London’s iconic The Old Vic theater.

The play follows eight-year-old Patrick and the revelations and events that ensue when his absent father returns unexpectedly and sets him the challenge of ‘The Three Kings.’

The Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus (“The Caretaker”) will direct the play, which will stream directly with the theater’s empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances between July 29-Aug. 1. The performances are part of the theater’s ‘Old Vic: In Camera’ initiative developed to share live theater during the coronavirus pandemic, which has all but paralyzed the sector.

Following the Aug. 1 performance, radio and television broadcaster Dermot O’Leary will host a live one-off ‘Old Vic: In Conversation’ event with Scott.

Tickets are priced between £10 ($12.60) and £40 ($50.40).

“I am hugely grateful to Stephen for writing this play specially for the ‘Old Vic: In Camera’ series and to Andrew for agreeing to perform it,” said Warchus. “Their generous support of The Old Vic at this critical time and their spirit of adventure in joining us in this crucial fundraising experiment is enormously appreciated.”

Theaters across England can reopen from August with socially distanced audiences, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week.

Scott’s recent credits include series “His Dark Materials” and feature film “1917.” He is due to play the title role in upcoming series “Ripley,” and is signed on as a voice talent for an animated feature version of Joseph Conrad’s novel “Heart of Darkness.”