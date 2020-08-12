‘Diana’ Musical Will Premiere on Netflix Ahead of Broadway Debut

Before making her Broadway debut, Lady Di is heading to Netflix.

“Diana,” a musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of its opening on the Great White Way.

The show began previews on March 2 at the Longacre Theatre. But as coronavirus started to spread, it was forced to shutter before “Diana” had its planned premiere on March 31. Broadway has been dark since mid-March and will remain closed through the rest of 2020. “Diana” is now set to open on May 25, 2021.

“We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere,” the producers of “Diana” said in a statement. “Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

While lights on the main stem have been off, theaters have been trying to offer up more content digitally. Disney Plus recently had a big hit with a taped version of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show about one of America’s Founding Fathers and the country’s first treasury secretary.

Directed by Christopher Ashley, “Diana” will be filmed without an audience on the stage of the Longacre Theater and will feature the original Broadway cast, including Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The producers have worked closely with Actor’s Equity Association on health protocols to ensure the set will be safe during the pandemic.

Joe DiPietro wrote the book and lyrics to “Diana” and David Bryan penned the music and lyrics. The show was choreographed by Kelly Devine (“Come From Away”) and scored with music supervision and arrangements from another “Come From Away” alum Ian Eisendrath.