Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to ‘Slave Play’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to “Slave Play” by Jeremy O. Harris, the galvanic look at sex, race, and power that scored a history-making 12 Tony Award nominations.

“Slave Play” was nothing short of a sensation when it premiered off-Broadway in 2018 and continued to be critically heralded when it transferred to Broadway in 2019. It has earned the most ever Tony nods for a play, surpassing a record previously held by “Angels in America.”

The play will be available through Concord’s Samuel French imprint. It will initially be released to professional theaters.

“Knowing that Slave Play, a work written with friends and small theatres in mind, is joining the work of idols like Adrienne Kennedy and Caryl Churchill at Concord Theatricals is still overwhelmingly humbling. In a time when the complexities of the black American experience are being discoursed by citizens all around the world it is invigorating to know that my work will sit beside peers like Aleshea Harris and Antoinette Nwandu in deepening the global understanding of the black American identity and our theatrical traditions,” said Harris.

“Samuel French has built a legacy as a publisher who leans into big ideas and intrepid, theatrical voices. Jeremy O. Harris is a brilliant, game-changing dramatist, and we are honored to support his vision with the publication and licensing of Slave Play,” said Amy Rose Marsh, senior director of acquisitions and artistic development at Concord Theatricals.

“Slave Play” was included in over 20 Best of 2019 lists including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Time Magazine, and Broadway News.

Harris is represented by ICM and Elia Management.