Sam Mendes’ ‘Lehman Trilogy’ Kicks off Ahmanson’s New Season

Sam Mendes’ “The Lehman Trilogy,” which took London’s West End by storm will be part of the Ahmanson’s lineup for the 2020-21 season. It will be joined by Broadway hits “Hadestown” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Artistic director Michael Ritchie announced the season that will also feature four fan favorites and another production to be disclosed at a later date.

The eight production titles that have been released are “The Lehman Trilogy,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Les Miserables,” “Hadestown,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Come From Away,” “The Prom” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”

Kicking off the season on Oct. 20 will be “The Lehman Trilogy,” which follows the story of the Lehman lineage over two centuries and their business that defined and threatened to destroy their American dream.Three productions from the 2018-19 season that are returning are Tony-winning musicals “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Come From Away” and “Ain’t Too Proud.” Also making a return is “Les Miserables” which last played at the Ahmanson in 2011. As always, a mix of dramas and musicals are in the lineup.

“Among the new offerings is the stunningly beautiful epic directed by Oscar winner Sam Mendes, ‘The Lehman Trilogy,’ which follows nearly two centuries in the lives of an immigrant family and their namesake business that both defined and threatened to destroy the American dream,” Ritchie said. “This production took London by storm and is poised to do the same to Broadway when it opens in March so we are thrilled to be one of only two other US venues to present this masterpiece of a production in the 2020-2021 season.

Popular on Variety

“We are proud to present two current Broadway hits making their Ahmanson debuts with Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin’s truly original telling of an ancient Greek myth, the 2019 Tony-winning Best Musical ‘Hadestown,’ and Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s powerful new adaptation of the American classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

“We welcome back Bob Martin and Casey Nicholaw, who collaborated on ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ when it made its US premiere at the Ahmanson in 2005. Bob and Casey return with their newest production, a big-hearted Broadway musical, ‘The Prom.’

See Dates of the Productions Below:

October 20-November 28, 2020: “The Lehman Trilogy”

December 1, 2020- January 23, 2021: “Dear Evan Hansen”

January 26-February 28, 2021: “Les Miserables”

March 2-April 4, 2021: “Hadestown”

April 29-June 6, 2021: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

June 9-July 4, 2021: “Come From Away”

July 6-August 8, 2021: “The Prom”

August 11-September 5, 2021: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life of the Temptation”