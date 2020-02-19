×

Sam Mendes’ ‘Lehman Trilogy’ Kicks off Ahmanson’s New Season

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lehman Trilogy review
CREDIT: Mark Douet

Sam Mendes’ “The Lehman Trilogy,” which took London’s West End by storm will be part of the Ahmanson’s lineup for the 2020-21 season. It will be joined by Broadway hits “Hadestown” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Artistic director Michael Ritchie announced the season that will also feature four fan favorites and another production to be disclosed at a later date.

The eight production titles that have been released are “The Lehman Trilogy,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Les Miserables,” “Hadestown,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Come From Away,” “The Prom” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”

Kicking off the season on Oct. 20 will be “The Lehman Trilogy,” which follows the story of the Lehman lineage over two centuries and their business that defined and threatened to destroy their American dream.Three productions from the 2018-19 season that are returning are Tony-winning musicals “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Come From Away” and “Ain’t Too Proud.” Also making a return is “Les Miserables” which last played at the Ahmanson in 2011. As always, a mix of dramas and musicals are in the lineup.

“Among the new offerings is the stunningly beautiful epic directed by Oscar winner Sam Mendes, ‘The Lehman Trilogy,’ which follows nearly two centuries in the lives of an immigrant family and their namesake business that both defined and threatened to destroy the American dream,” Ritchie said. “This production took London by storm and is poised to do the same to Broadway when it opens in March so we are thrilled to be one of only two other US venues to present this masterpiece of a production in the 2020-2021 season.

Popular on Variety

“We are proud to present two current Broadway hits making their Ahmanson debuts with Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin’s truly original telling of an ancient Greek myth, the 2019 Tony-winning Best Musical ‘Hadestown,’ and Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s powerful new adaptation of the American classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.

“We welcome back Bob Martin and Casey Nicholaw, who collaborated on ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ when it made its US premiere at the Ahmanson in 2005. Bob and Casey return with their newest production, a big-hearted Broadway musical, ‘The Prom.’

See Dates of the Productions Below:

October 20-November 28, 2020: “The Lehman Trilogy”

December 1, 2020- January 23, 2021: “Dear Evan Hansen”

January 26-February 28, 2021: “Les Miserables”

March 2-April 4, 2021: “Hadestown”

April 29-June 6, 2021: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

June 9-July 4, 2021: “Come From Away”

July 6-August 8, 2021: “The Prom”

August 11-September 5, 2021: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life of the Temptation”

 

More Legit

  • The Lehman Trilogy review

    Sam Mendes' 'Lehman Trilogy' Kicks off Ahmanson's New Season

    Sam Mendes’ “The Lehman Trilogy,” which took London’s West End by storm will be part of the Ahmanson’s lineup for the 2020-21 season. It will be joined by Broadway hits “Hadestown” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Artistic director Michael Ritchie announced the season that will also feature four fan favorites and another production to be [...]

  • Zoe Caldwell Dead

    Zoe Caldwell, Four-Time Tony Winner, Dies at 86

    Zoe Caldwell, an Australian actress with a talent for illuminating the human side of imposing icons such as Cleopatra and Maria Callas in a career that netted her four Tony Awards, died on Sunday due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her son Charlie Whitehead. She was 86. Caldwell occasionally appeared in television and [...]

  • Cambodian Rock Band interview

    Listen: How 'Cambodian Rock Band' Became One of the Most Produced Plays in the U.S.

    One of the hottest trends in American theater this season is Cambodian surf rock from the 1970s — and that’s thanks to “Cambodian Rock Band.” Listen to this week’s Stagecraft podcast below: Playwright Lauren Yee’s genre-bending stage show, part family drama and part rock concert, has become one of the most-produced plays in the U.S. this season. [...]

  • Revenge Song

    Vampire Cowboys' 'Revenge Song': L.A. Theater Review

    There’s highbrow, there’s lowbrow, and then there’s however you might classify Vampire Cowboys, the anarchic New York City theater company whose diverse productions . It’s radical, “good taste”-flouting counter-programming for the vast swaths of the population left unserved by high-dollar, stiff-collar theater options. Vampire Cowboys’ raucous new show, “Revenge Song,” is unlike anything else that’s [...]

  • THE VISIT review

    'The Visit': Theater Review

    Director Jeremy Herrin’s extraordinary take on Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s 1956 play “The Visit” is less of a production and more of a show. A wordy one, to be sure, which is no surprise since it’s an adaptation by Tony Kushner that, including two intermissions, comes in at three-and-a-half hours. It’s never going to be described as [...]

  • Freestyle Love Supreme review

    'We Are Freestyle Love Supreme': Film Review

    For any Lin-Manuel Miranda fans whose hearts sank almost as quickly as they rose upon hearing that, yes, there’s a “Hamilton” movie, and no, it won’t be out for another 20 months, succor may be on the way in the form of a probably faster-arriving movie that features Miranda in almost as big a role, [...]

  • Unmasked review

    Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Unmasked': Theater Review

    It takes guts to admit you were wrong — especially when you have been so right, so often. Take composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose successes with  “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Evita,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Sunset Boulevard,” and “School of Rock” have made him a musical-theater uber-Lord. Early on during [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad