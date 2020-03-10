Bryan Cranston to Make Geffen Playhouse Directorial Debut

Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Bryan Cranston, of “Breaking Bad” and “Malcolm in the Middle” fame, will close the Geffen Playhouse 2020-21 season with his directorial debut at the theater.

Artistic director Matt Shakman announced seven other productions, one more to-be-announced, that will make up the season in its Gil Cates and Audrey Skirball Kenis theaters.

“For our 25th anniversary season, we are honoring the past while simultaneously launching into the next quarter century,” said Shakman. “My hope is with this combination of reimagined classics, new plays and legendary Geffen alums, we’ve managed to do both.”

Donald Margulies’ “Collected Stories” is returning in its first major Los Angeles revival to launch as part of the Gil Cates Theater season. Along with “The Engagement Party,” directed by Darko Tresjnak, “The Inheritance,” Cranston’s to-be-announced debut and one more production that will be announced for the Gil Cates Theater.

The Audrey Skirball Kenis will launch a brand new musical “A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill,” a true-crime tale from writer and composer Matt Schatz. Following will be Emily Kaczmarek’s “Soft Target,” the powerful story of a young girl navigating the aftermath of a traumatic event with the help of the beloved toys in her bedroom. The theater will complete its season with its first mentalist, Vinny DePonto, as he debuts his magic and storytelling mashup “Mindplay,” from Broadway producer Eva Price.

“This is an inspired lineup to commemorate our 25th anniversary,” added executive director Gil Cates Jr. “Matt’s creative vision continues to propel our evolution as a theater, breaking ground with brave new works, as well as celebrating the classics that reflect the Geffen’s rich history in Los Angeles.”

The 25th Anniversary season of Geffen Playhouse will launch Sept. 8 and run through July 25, 2021.

See Dates of the Productions Below:

Sept. 8- Oct. 11, 2020 – Collected Stories ( Gil Cates Theater)

Oct. 6- Nov. 15, 2020 – A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill (Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater)

Nov. 10-Dec. 13, 2020 – The Engagement Pary (Gil Cates Theater)

Jan 12-March 14, 2021 – The Inheritance (Gil Cates Theater)

March 2 -April 11, 2021 – Soft Target ( Audry Skirball Kenis Theater)

April 13-May 16, 2021 – To Be Announced (Gil Cates Theater)

May 4- June 13, 2021 – Mindplay (Audry Skirball Kenis Theater)

June 22, 2021-July 25, 2021 – To Be Announced (Gil Cates Theater)