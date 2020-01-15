‘Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal’ to Air Weekly, Syndicate Nationally (EXCLUSIVE)

“Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal” will become the nationally syndicated, marking a first for a program about the Great White Way.

Beginning in fall 2020, the monthly show will increase frequency to air weekly. The show is hosted and executive-produced by 12-time Emmy Award winner Tamsen Fadal, a news anchor at WPIX, the channel that initially aired “Broadway Profiles.”

“The Broadway community is rich with talent, diversity and vibrancy. I’m thrilled we will be expanding the reach and frequency of Broadway Profiles to share the best of theater with an ever-expanding audience,” said Fadal.

The series, which launched in 2019, includes interviews with Broadway stars, as well as insights into upcoming shows, tours, and behind-the-scenes looks at various productions and power brokers. It’s is backed by the Broadway Channel, part of the John Gore Organization family of companies. The brainchild of Tony winning producer John Gore, its other brands include Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, BroadwayBox.com, and Group Sales Box Office.

“JGO’s goal is to raise awareness and attendance for all of Broadway, in New York and across the country. Tamsen’s experience as a broadcast host and producer has been invaluable in bringing the inside Broadway news to broadcast television,” said John Gore, owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization. “With this exciting expansion, we’re able to introduce the best of Broadway to millions of fans nationwide.”

“Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal” is being distributed by 30 Steps.