×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Broadway Producers Boost Assistance Fund With $1 Million Match Pledge

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

It’s been nearly two weeks since Broadway went dark due to New York state’s social distancing measures amid the Coronavirus. As the Great White Way endures its  longest shutdown in history, Broadway producers are coming together to pledge financial assistance to the Actors Fund and other emergency assistance programs.

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 emergency assistance fund launched March 17 with a starting fund of $250,000. Since then, they have collected $580,000, which includes $52,000 from “Hamilton” superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda who pledged during a special segment of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

Now, more than 20 Broadway producers like Rebecca Gold Milikowsky (“Beetlejuice,” “Oklahoma!”) and Bill Damaschke (“Moulin Rouge! The Musical!” and “The Prom”) are following suit, with producer Spencer Ross (“Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical!”) starting a $1 million challenge match by pledging $50,000 and recruiting others to pledge $50,000 to match it. Just days after initiation, 20 producers signed on to collectively pledge $1 million. The group is asking for contributions that would be matched dollar for dollar.

Because of the challenge’s success, the match goal has increased to $2 million by April 12.

The emergency fund is geared towards helping those in the entertainment industry cope with their expenses caused by the shutdown. It will also give The Actors Fund, a national human rights organization that helps those in the performing arts with everything from housing to emergency financial assistance, resources to meet the growing demand for financial aid, health insurance, counseling and in-house expenses.

In the past 10 days, the Actors Fund has been sifting through applications from 5,000 people who need assistance. The fund has provided insurance assistance to a diabetic musician who lost his future gigs due to the virus. The fund has also provided temporary housing for a director as well as food and rental assistance for actors supporting their family.

(Pictured: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical!”)

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical

    Broadway Producers Boost Assistance Fund With $1 Million Match Pledge

    It’s been nearly two weeks since Broadway went dark due to New York state’s social distancing measures amid the Coronavirus. As the Great White Way endures its  longest shutdown in history, Broadway producers are coming together to pledge financial assistance to the Actors Fund and other emergency assistance programs. The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 [...]

  • Phantom of the Opera Greece

    'Our Government Let Us Down': Inside the West End's Struggle for Coronavirus Protection

    When Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” opened in Greece this year, it marked the country’s most ambitious theater production to date, with an all-star cast plucked from London’s West End and a local production company that had dreamed of one day staging the hit musical. Following runs in Thessaloniki and Athens in January [...]

  • 'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' Returns for

    'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' Returns: The 11 Most Memorable Moments From the Coronavirus Fundraiser

    “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” is back. O’Donnell’s talk show returned for one night only on Sunday to serve as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund, an organization that provides numerous services for people in need in the performing arts and entertainment business. The evening raised more than $600,000, which included $100,000 from O’Donnell. The three-and-a-half-hour [...]

  • Laurie Metcalf

    'Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' Revival Closes Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

    “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” has ended a truncated run on Broadway, becoming the second major theatrical production to close up shop due to the coronavirus crisis. The Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s classic never even got an opening night. It played 9 preview performances at The Booth Theatre before a public health crisis led [...]

  • Martin McDonaghThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Martin McDonagh's 'Hangmen' Nixes Broadway Opening Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

    Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” will not resume performances on Broadway, the play’s backers said on Friday. The show, which was expected to be a major contender at the Tony Awards, never officially opened. It was still in previews when the decision was made to close all New York City theaters last week in an effort to [...]

  • The Old Beverly Hills Post Office'Wallis

    The Wallis Cancels April and May Programming in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has cancelled its upcoming programming for the months of April and May in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The performing arts center located in Beverly Hills had already wiped its calendar and closed its premises from public access for the remainder of March, but the center made [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad