Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma After Coronavirus Battle

After battling coronavirus for more than a month in intensive care, Broadway actor Nick Cordero has woken up from a medically-induced coma.

His wife Amanda Kloots made the announcement on her Instagram story while holding their son Elvis. “Guys, we might have to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky because Nick — Dada — is awake!” she said.

Code Rocky is a term that medical professionals use to indicate when coronavirus patients are on their way to a full recovery. Kloots had previously been using the hashtag #WakeUpNick to spread the word about Cordero’s condition and show support for him via social media.

Kloots also gave more updates regarding Cordero’s condition in a separate post to her Instagram story, stating that he is still weak but following verbal commands.

“He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth,” Kloots wrote. “But he is following commands, which means mental status is coming back.”

Over the past few days, Cordero had started showing more signs of waking up and understanding commands. However, Kloots said in an Instagram Live video that they’re still preparing for a long recovery.

“You don’t want to get yourself too excited because it’s been such a road. That’s why I say it’s a very long road still…but we are the beginnings of recovery,” she said.

Cordero has been hospitalized since late March due to complications caused by coronavirus. After he was was initially diagnosed, doctors had to amputate his right leg due to blood clotting caused by blood thinners. He suffered even more health scares, including two mini strokes, a septic infection, fungus in his lungs, and he was given a temporary pacemaker for his heart.