×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: The Impossible Plays of Bess Wohl

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bess Wohl
CREDIT: Amanda Jones

The playwright Bess Wohl is always chasing a wild idea — and she’s found that rather than scaring away her collaborators, it just makes them more eager.

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

“I started my career thinking, oh, I’ll just write a play that’s really easy to do,” Wohl said on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. “I’ll do 2 characters, it’ll be one set, it’ll be very produce-able. What I have learned is that all theater is really hard — even two characters on a single set is really hard to pull off! So why not do the crazy thing that’s in your imagination? I’ve also learned that people [I work with] are really excited by that challenge, and it sort of lifts everybody up to meet it.”

Wohl — who’s written everything from a mostly-wordless play set at a silent retreat (“Small Mouth Sounds”) to a mystery that, for its first half, stars only child actors (“Make Believe”) — is making her Broadway debut with the Second Stage Theater production of “Grand Horizons,” a new comedy with a starry cast led by Jane Alexander and James Cromwell. The show centers on a retired couple that considers getting a divorce after 50 years of marriage, and features a startling staging surprise that feels a lot like one of those crazy ideas that Wohl finds ways to put onstage.

“I’m always interested in what seems impossible,” she explained. “Doing things that haven’t been before, that I haven’t seen before, that I think will either result in something really interesting or a total catastrophe and I’m not really sure which. It often feels like an impulse that I can’t get rid off. A little itch that I really need to scratch.”

Popular on Variety

Wohl was an actress before she turned to writing, and on Stagecraft she reminisced about how playing a lab technician on “CSI:NY” made her realize that acting wasn’t for her — and also revealed the lasting impact that Sandy Duncan had on her life and career.

New episodes of Stagecraft are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to Stagecraft on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, and anywhere that finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

More Legit

  • Bess Wohl

    Listen: The Impossible Plays of Bess Wohl

    The playwright Bess Wohl is always chasing a wild idea — and she’s found that rather than scaring away her collaborators, it just makes them more eager. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I started my career thinking, oh, I’ll just write a play that’s really easy to do,” Wohl said on the latest episode [...]

  • Roundabout Theatre Company: Three New Plays

    Roundabout Theatre's Off-Broadway Season Adds Three Shows From Female Playwrights

    Roundabout Theatre Company, led by artistic director and CEO Todd Haimes, announced Tuesday that three female-written plays will be added to the 2020-2021 Off-Broadway season. Sanaz Toossi’s “English” will make its world premiere in fall of 2020, while Lindsey Ferrentino’s “The Year to Come” and Anna Ziegler’s “The Wanderers” will make their New York debuts [...]

  • Gregg Smith, Dancer and Choreographer Assistant,

    Gregg Smith, Dancer and Choreographer Assistant, Dies at 73

    Gregg Smith, a dancer, casting director and assistant choreographer who had a long association with director Kenny Ortega, has died. He was 73. Smith died on Jan. 1. The industry veteran worked as a performer in the national touring company of the musical “Hair” and in a Los Angeles production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He [...]

  • Frozen review musical

    Warmth and Humor Pervade Pantages Production of 'Frozen' the Musical

    In 2013, Disney’s “Frozen” hit screens like a 100 mile-per-hour snowball, sparking a pop cultural phenomenon in which little girls and boys pranced about dressed in Anna and Elsa and Olaf costumes while belting aloud “Let It Go,” Elsa’s feminist anthemic response to ice powers rendering her a societal outcast. The animated movie won two [...]

  • My Name Is Lucy Barton review

    'My Name is Lucy Barton': Theater Review

    Laura Linney is in love. Just watch the radiant expression on her face as she wraps her arms around the character of Lucy Barton, a role she played in two separate engagements at the Bridge Theater in London, and is now reprising on Broadway in “My Name is Lucy Barton.” The feeling is obviously mutual, [...]

  • 'Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal' to

    'Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal' to Air Weekly, Syndicate Nationally (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal” will become nationally syndicated, marking a first for a program about the Great White Way. Beginning in fall 2020, the monthly show will increase frequency to air weekly. The show is hosted and executive-produced by 12-time Emmy Award winner Tamsen Fadal, a news anchor at WPIX, the channel that initially [...]

  • Laura Linney My Name Is Lucy

    Listen: What Laura Linney Learns From Bad Shows

    For Laura Linney, every stage experience is a learning experience. “Even the bad ones!” she cheerfully declared on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “Even the ones that are really bad, and I’ve been really bad in some things,” continued the Emmy winner, currently back on Broadway [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad