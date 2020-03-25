×

Arts Council England Reveals $189 Million Coronavirus Response Package

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE VISIT review
CREDIT: JOHAN PERSSON

Government body Arts Council England have made available £160 million ($189 million) of emergency funding for individuals and organizations in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Ensuring the people and organizations that make up our arts, museums and libraries are protected during the coronavirus crisis is our number one priority,” the council said in a statement. “We’ve re-purposed all our investment strands to be able to offer this support.”

“These emergency funding streams will be open to applications very soon.”

Around $106.5 million has been allocated to the Council’s designated national portfolio organizations, of which there are 828 covered in the funding period from 2018-2022.

These include the Akram Khan Dance Company, Cheltenham Festivals, Creative Skillset, English National Ballet, English National Opera, Film London, Institute of Contemporary Arts, London International Festival of Theatre, London Philharmonic Orchestra, the National Theatre, Royal Opera House and Sheffield Doc/Fest.

All these organizations will continue to receive funding, with up to six months advance payments of grant amounts in order to relieve immediate financial pressure.

The next national portfolio organization investment process, due in 2022, has been postponed to 2023.

$59.3 million has been allocated to organizations outside the national portfolio, with those with a track record in publicly funded culture able to apply for a maximum of $41,500.

In addition, $23.7 million is allocated for individual artists and creative practitioners. Those with a track record in music, theater, dance, visual arts, literature, combined arts and museums practice can apply for grants up to $2,970. $4.7 million of this fund is earmarked for grants to benevolent funds targeting other cultural workers.

Arts Council England chair Sir Nicholas Serota said: “Our responsibility is to sustain our sector as best we can, so that artists and organizations can continue to nourish the imagination of people across the country, both during the crisis and in the period of recovery.”

More Artisans

  • THE VISIT review

    Arts Council England Reveals $189 Million Coronavirus Response Package

    Government body Arts Council England have made available £160 million ($189 million) of emergency funding for individuals and organizations in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “Ensuring the people and organizations that make up our arts, museums and libraries are protected during the coronavirus crisis is our number one priority,” the council said in a [...]

  • BLOW THE MAN DOWN

    How 'Blow the Man Down's' Cinematographer Achieved the Gritty Look

    Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole’s feature film debut, “Blow the Man Down,” follows two sisters (played by Sophie Lowe and Morgan Saylor) who must cover up a murder when one of them kills a dangerous man after a drunken night out on the town. The film, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video last weekend, [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Visual Effects Society Urges Employees to Work From Home

    The Visual Effects Society urged its members to allow employees to work from home as the coronavirus crisis continues to impact the entertainment industry. “We understand the concerns around security to protect proprietary work product, but right now is the time for the utmost flexibility towards VFX artists and all practitioners as we try to [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Costume Designers Guild Will Sew Masks for Hospitals

    The Costume Designers Guild is rallying members to sew masks for hospitals to deal with the shortage during the coronavirus crisis. Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild, told Variety that after a conference call with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, “We are organizing all our members from local 892 and local 705 [...]

  • Ashford International Studios

    New $292 Million Film & TV Studios to Be Built in Ashford, South-East England

    The Creative District Improvement Company has teamed up with property developers Quinn Estates to invest £250 million ($292 million) in Ashford International Studios, a new film and TV studios in Ashford, South-East England, which they say will create 3,000 jobs. The 15-acre site was formerly a locomotive manufacturing plant until the early 1980s. The companies [...]

  • Coronavirus Hollywood Jobs

    Corona Chronicles - Volume I

    As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, movie, TV, music and theater productions have been forced to shut down with unprecedented speed, impacting every sector of the entertainment business. Variety is asking people across the industry, including actors, writers, directors, producers, crew members, executives and freelance workers to write first-person essays about how [...]

  • Broadway coronavirus

    Broadway League, Unions Reach Emergency Coronavirus Relief Agreement

    The Broadway League and the Unions of Broadway have reached an emergency relief agreement to aid Broadway actors and crew members after the coronavirus pandemic forced all Broadway shows to go dark. The agreement means that Broadway employees will receive pay and health insurance during the current suspension of all Broadway shows, which are currently [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad