Arts Council England Reveals $189 Million Coronavirus Response Package

Government body Arts Council England have made available £160 million ($189 million) of emergency funding for individuals and organizations in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Ensuring the people and organizations that make up our arts, museums and libraries are protected during the coronavirus crisis is our number one priority,” the council said in a statement. “We’ve re-purposed all our investment strands to be able to offer this support.”

“These emergency funding streams will be open to applications very soon.”

Around $106.5 million has been allocated to the Council’s designated national portfolio organizations, of which there are 828 covered in the funding period from 2018-2022.

These include the Akram Khan Dance Company, Cheltenham Festivals, Creative Skillset, English National Ballet, English National Opera, Film London, Institute of Contemporary Arts, London International Festival of Theatre, London Philharmonic Orchestra, the National Theatre, Royal Opera House and Sheffield Doc/Fest.

All these organizations will continue to receive funding, with up to six months advance payments of grant amounts in order to relieve immediate financial pressure.

The next national portfolio organization investment process, due in 2022, has been postponed to 2023.

$59.3 million has been allocated to organizations outside the national portfolio, with those with a track record in publicly funded culture able to apply for a maximum of $41,500.

In addition, $23.7 million is allocated for individual artists and creative practitioners. Those with a track record in music, theater, dance, visual arts, literature, combined arts and museums practice can apply for grants up to $2,970. $4.7 million of this fund is earmarked for grants to benevolent funds targeting other cultural workers.

Arts Council England chair Sir Nicholas Serota said: “Our responsibility is to sustain our sector as best we can, so that artists and organizations can continue to nourish the imagination of people across the country, both during the crisis and in the period of recovery.”