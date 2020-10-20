‘Hamilton’ Cast Members to Perform at Arthur Miller Foundation Honors

Some of the original Broadway cast members of “Hamilton” will perform at the third annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors.

Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, who portrayed Eliza Hamilton, will perform with fellow actor and husband Steven Pasquale. Javier Muñoz, who took over the role of Alexander Hamilton from creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be featured alongside cast member Mandy Gonzalez, who currently plays Angelica Schuyler. Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr., who starred as Aaron Burr, will perform with fellow actor and wife Nicolette Robinson.

The gala celebration will be hosted by the AMF Master Artist Council members Sasha Hutchings and executive director Jaime Hastings. Rebecca Miller, Kate Capshaw, Steven Spielberg, Sandi Farkas and Janine and Michael Smith have signed on as the event co-chairs.

This year, the organization will honor Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau with the Arthur Miller Foundation legacy award. The organization will also recognize New York City public school theater teacher Lisanne Shaffer with the Arthur Miller Foundation excellence in arts education award.

The event will raise funds for the foundation’s theater education programs, featuring talent from film, television and Broadway productions, and it will include a special appearance by actor Chiké Okonkwo. There will also be performances from several New York City public school students who have benefited from the theater programs, in honor of their teacher Shaffer.

The virtual event, set to stream on Nov. 16, is presented by Broadway.com and directed by Paul Wontore. Additional performers and guests will be announced at a later date.