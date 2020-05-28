Claire Foy, Matt Smith to Reunite in Socially Distanced Performance of ‘Lungs’ at London’s Old Vic Theater

“The Crown” stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith are to reunite in socially-distanced performances of hit play “Lungs,” which will be streamed from an empty Old Vic theater.

The pair are to reprise their roles in Duncan MacMillan’s two-hander for several live fundraising performances for the theater next month.

Foy and Smith appeared together in “Lungs” — billed as a ‘hilarious emotional rollercoaster of a play about a couple wrestling with life’s biggest dilemmas’ — at the London venue last year.

Up to 1,000 people, which is the capacity of the Old Vic, will be able to a watch a stream of “Lungs” each night, paying normal ticket prices of between £10-65 ($12-80). There will also be a number of matinee performances.

The “Lungs” performances are the first in a new series of productions, “Old Vic: In Camera,” which will also include the streaming of rehearsed play-readings.

The theater described the initiative as “both an exciting creative experiment and also crucial in igniting the box office now all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out.”

Like all U.K. theaters, The Old Vic has been shut since the coronavirus lockdown began in mid-March.

The Old Vic is in a “seriously perilous” financial situation, its artistic director, Matthew Warchus, warned earlier this month.

The 202-year-old theater is a charity and receives no public funding, relying solely on ticket sales, sponsorship and donations. It has some reserve funds, but according to Warchus it is a matter of “a small number of months” before those run out.

The theater is also streaming archive productions, starting with “A Monster Calls” on June 5.