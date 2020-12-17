Sony Removes Glitchy ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ From PlayStation Store, Will Offer Full Refunds

After “Cyberpunk 2077” users have complained about numerous bugs in game in the week since its release, Sony has pulled the title from its online store “until further notice.” Sony also said it will provide full refunds to customers who purchased the game.

The highly anticipated action role-playing game, starring Keanu Reeves, was created by developer CD Projekt Red and released Dec. 10 — after two previous postponements. The company cited the challenges of racing to meet the previous deadline while getting “Cyberpunk 2077” ready for the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms in addition to existing consoles.

Problems with “Cyberpunk 2077,” which carries a $250 list price, have included chronic crashes, laggy performance and visual errors, particularly on PS4 and Xbox One.

In a statement Thursday on Twitter, Sony Interactive Entertainment said, “SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund.” On its website, the company said, “SIE will also be removing ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

Sony pointed users to this link to initiate a refund for “Cyberpunk 2077” but then acknowledged that some users were experiencing issues accessing the form and said, “We’re working to get it up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Warsaw, Poland-based CD Projekt Red, in a statement on its investor website, said that the company consulted with Sony reps regarding the decision of refunding the game to those who purchased it in a digital version via PlayStation Store. “Both digital and physical copies of the game will be continuously supported and will receive future updates from the company,” CD Projekt Red told investors (according to a Google Translate translation from Polish).

Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red posted an open letter to gamers who bought “Cyberpunk 2077,” apologizing for not showing the game on base prior-generation consoles before it debuted. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” the game’s team said in a Dec. 14 tweet.

The company said “we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience” of the game. It has released initial updates and will release “two large patches,” one in January and one in February 2021. “Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.”

“We would appreciate it if you give us a chance,” CD Projekt Red said, but added that anyone dissatisfied with “Cyberpunk 2077” who doesn’t want to wait for the patches should be able to get a refund, if they wish, from Microsoft, Sony or retailers.

CD Projekt Red’s latest delay of “Cyberpunk 2077” marked the third time the title was delayed. Originally, as Reeves announced at E3 2019, it was set for April 16, 2020, then later pushed to September 2020, then again delayed to Nov. 19.

“‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is an open-world action-adventure from the creators of ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,’ CD Projekt Red,” reads the official description on the PlayStation site. “Set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification, you play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality.”