SAG-AFTRA Extends Video Game Contract to 2022

SAG-AFTRA and nine of the industry’s video game employers have agreed to a two-year extension of the 2017 Interactive Media Agreement covering voiceover and performance capture performers.

The extension was announced Thursday. It takes effect on Nov. 8 and extends to Nov. 7, 2022.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with the employers. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entertainment industry, but work on video games, much of which can be done remotely, has continued. This extension allows members to keep working and have some certainty during an uncertain time.”

SAG-AFTRA and the video game industry reached the original agreement in 2017 to end the nearly year-long strike by the union against video game producers, developers and publishers. The terms of that agreement include a bonus structure that provides additional payments to performers based on number of sessions worked.

Under the extension, wages will increase 3% per year and health and retirement contributions will increase 0.5%. The employers are Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Take 2 Productions Inc., VoiceWorks Productions Inc. and WB Games Inc.

SAG-AFTRA Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez served as lead negotiator on the extension. The Interactive Media Agreement Standing Committee unanimously approved the contract extension, and it was subsequently unanimously approved by the executive committee, acting on behalf of the national board.

“Rather than enter full-scale negotiations, the committee proposed extending the 2017 agreement,” said Rodriguez. “The compensation increases and benefit enhancements allow us to sustain the growth in earnings for members.”