Pete Vlastelica Exits Post as Overwatch League Commissioner

Activision Blizzard Esports CEO and Overwatch League commissioner Pete Vlastelica will leave his post for a new role within the company following next week’s Overwatch Grand Finals, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Pete Vlastelica, CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports and Commissioner of the Overwatch League, will transition from his role in ABE to focus on new entrepreneurial ventures on behalf of Activision Blizzard, following the Overwatch League Grand Finals,” an Activision Blizzard Esports spokesperson said in a statement. “He was instrumental in building the company’s esports business and driving the industry forward, and we thank Pete for his contributions and impact on our business over the last four years.”

Activision Blizzard issued the statement after Esports Observer reported that Vlastelica was stepping down from the role. The move comes just over a year after former OWL commissioner Nate Nanzer exited the post in May 2019 to join “Fortnite” developer Epic Games.

It’s been an undeniably tough year for sports at large as the coronavirus pandemic halted large in-person gatherings. However, Activision Blizzard’s two big esports leagues, Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, went into the 2020 with a large focus on city-based events that could no longer happen as COVID-19 gripped much of the world. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Activision Blizzard was allowing OWL and CDL to defer franchise fees this year to soften some of the financial damage that the pandemic brought on this year.

After a brief hiatus, Overwatch League did continue to air matches, pivoting to remote matches and broadcast. It initially struggled to pull in comparable viewership to previous seasons on its new exclusive partner of YouTube, but found a silver lining by experimenting with a high-stakes tournament model over the summer, which saw numbers begin to trend upward. Week 2 of OWL playoffs last month scored the best viewership of the season with 375K global live+3 average minute audience (AMA), according to the league.

