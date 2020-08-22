New Batman Video Game ‘Gotham Knights’ Revealed at DC FanDome

After years of rumors and fan theories, a new “Batman” video game has finally been announced.

“Gotham Knights” was revealed on Saturday at the DC FanDome virtual event. It’s being developed by WB Games Montreal, the studio behind “Batman: Arkham Origins” from the popular “Batman Arkham” video game series.

The initial teaser trailer showed a dark Gotham City where crime has run even more rampant after the apparent death of Bruce Wayne, whose alter-ego Batman was last seen in “Batman: Arkham Knight.” Following their mentor’s demise, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and the Red Hood emerge as the city’s new protectors.

A posthumous video message from Batman reveals that the Batcave has been destroyed and a protocol called Code Black has been initiated. “Gotham will need its protectors more than ever,” he says, as his proteges begin to train and suit up.

Step Into The Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Welcome to #GothamKnights. pic.twitter.com/t6b9g1TBh9 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 22, 2020

An intense gameplay montage shows off the fighting styles of each of the four playable characters. They all use an assortment of Bat-themed gadgets to take down thugs in Gotham City. Nightwing has his signature electric escrima sticks, while Red Hood prefers firearms. They may not have the Batmobile, but each hero has their own motorcycle to get around the city.

Popular Batman villain Mr. Freeze shows up in the trailer, as does the mysterious Court of Owls. The owl-masked cabal is a recent addition to the Batman universe, appearing in the DC Comics reboot in 2011. WB Games Montreal had teased their inclusion in their upcoming game, confirming fans’ theories and giving the villains their first major debut outside of the comics.

“Gotham Knights” will release in 2021. Watch more gameplay in the trailer below.

Witness the first ever gameplay of #GothamKnights. pic.twitter.com/ALFZD3L0OK — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 22, 2020

