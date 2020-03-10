GDC Will Stream Conference Talks, Awards Ceremonies Free Online After Canceling In-Person Event Over Coronavirus

Some events planned for GDC 2020 will now take place virtually, after this month’s in-person San Francisco conference was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

Previously, organizers of the Game Developers Conference said they were looking to schedule an event for August 2020, but it’s not clear if that is still in the cards. A rep for the conference did not respond to a request for info. Tickets to GDC 2020 had ranged from $249 for attendance to the Expo to $2,399 for an all-access pass.

For now, GDC has announced plans to stream recorded versions of talks speaker were prepared to have delivered in person, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PT from March 16-20.

In addition, the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards ceremonies will stream online, starting at 5 p.m. PT on March 18 for free on GDC’s Twitch channel. The awards ceremony will feature the same hosts: Trent Kusters for the IGF and Kim Swift for the Game Developers Choice Awards.

The events will have the same awards categories planned for the original physical event with the exception of the alt.ctrl.GDC award, which isn’t being handed out this year. The alt.ctrl.GDC award has recognized “the most engaging, intriguing, and well-executed game using unconventional, accessible or alternative physical controls” entered into the alt.ctrl.GDC showcase.

Prior to the IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards, games studios Double Fine and production company Iam8bit will present a streaming version of the “Day of the Devs” showcase at 4 p.m. PT on March 18 featuring upcoming indie titles.

All streamed GDC 2020 talks will be available for free on GDC Vault and many will be posted to GDC’s YouTube channel “in the next few weeks and months,” organizers said. An updated schedule of the free virtual talks will be posted to a new section of the GDC website on Friday, March 13.

Last year’s GDC attracted a record-setting 29,000 people at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center.