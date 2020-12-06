SuperGamerFest Weekend Yields Regional Champions at Singapore Media Festival

An intense weekend of live-streamed esports action, comprising a regional championship, kicked off the inaugural edition of SuperGamerFest 2020. The event is a new addition to this year’s Singapore Media Festival and taps into the region’s fast growing gaming industry.

Spanning the first two weekend of the month (Dec. 5-6 and 11-13), SuperGamerFest consists of live gaming contests and seminars all taking place in cyberspace.

The past weekend saw the regional grand finals of PVP Esports Community Championships 2020: Season 2 where country champions from the open and campus categories across eight countries competed for the top position playing “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.”

Team Gunadarma Tinfor from Indonesia became regional champion in the campus category, while HFX Elite Pro from Indonesia beat teams from the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and Myanmar and was crowned top winner in the open category after more than 12-hour battle. They claimed cash prizes of S$2,800 ($2,100) and s$4,200 ($3,150) respectively.

The main highlight will take place over the next weekend. Next Friday will feature live interviews with some of the leading industry figures, including OG, the two-time champion of The International tournaments; John Yao, CEO of esports organization Team Secret and Kevin Lin, a co-founder of Twitch who will be speaking publicly for the first time after his recent departure from the streaming platform. Alexander Albon, F1 driver for Red Bull Racing, will also be speaking to the audience about the impact of gaming on his life.

There will also be celebrity showdowns in two sessions of live streamed gaming events starring the region’s top gaming influencers. The PVP Esports regional final championship will continue with the gaming title “Valorant” on Dec. 12 and 13.

The inaugural SuperGamerFest Awards in nine categories, recognizing the achievements of content creators and professional players, will be presented on Dec. 12.