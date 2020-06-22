‘Black Panther,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Jaws’ Among Tribeca Drive-In Series Films

With the moviegoing business still mostly dormant, Tribeca Enterprises has unveiled “Jaws,” “The Dark Knight” and “Black Panther” as highlights of more than 30 titles in its upcoming Tribeca Drive-In series.

Events will be hosted at drive-in theaters in Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, N.Y., and Orchard Beach in the Bronx; the parking lots of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.; the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif; and NFL venues in Miami and Seattle. The series will start on July 2 and run on Thursdays through Sundays into the first weekend of August.

“The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars. In anticipation of theaters reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience,” added Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro.

The series was first unveiled on May 6. Tickets, which will carry a price tag of $24 per vehicle, will only be sold in advance at TribecaFilm.com with a percentage of proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter. In appreciation for the workers who have risked their lives serving on the frontlines for their communities amid COVID-19, complimentary access and reserved parking will be offered to essential workers the first night at every venue.

The series will include themes such as Music Movies with “Selena,” “The Bodyguard” and “Straight Outta Compton;” Sports Sundays with “Creed,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Space Jam” and “Love and Basketball;” Travel Comedies with “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Back to the Future;” High School Comedies with “Mean Girls” and “Superbad;” Ladies’ Night with “Girls Trip” and “Bridesmaids;” Hit the Road with “Talladega Nights” and “The Fast and the Furious;” a James Bond tribute with “Goldfinger” and ‘Casino Royale;” and Kids’ Night with “Inside Out,” “The Lego Movie” and “Spy Kids.”

There will also be a July 4 celebration featuring “Field of Dreams,” “The Wizard of Oz” and a 25th Anniversary screening of “Apollo 13.” Romanic comedy “Palm Springs,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, will also be screened in advance of its July 10 release by Neon and Hulu.

Other titles include Tim Burton’s “BeetleJuice.” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing.” “Inside Man,” “Meet the Parents,” “Meet the Fockers,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Wonder Woman,” “The Goonies” and the shorts “Gloves Off” and “Tangled Roots.”

Currently, 217 drive-in locations in the U.S. are open along with 681 other venues showing movies, according to box office tracker Comscore. Most of the nation’s 5,400 movie theaters have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic with the industry’s reopening not expected to until mid-July. The first scheduled releases are on July 10 with Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” from Solstice Studios, followed by Sony’s “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on July 17, Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24 and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” by Warner Bros. on July 31.

Giant-screen specialist Imax is on board with the Tribeca Drive-In initiative and will utilize its digital re-mastering process to enhance the image and sound of all the presentations.

“At Tribeca’s core, we aim to bring people together through the arts to send a signal of unity and resiliency to the world during challenging times,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “As an immediate and safe solution, we’re excited to bring new and classic works from filmmakers, creators, and artists to communities across the country through the Tribeca Drive-In series. As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, we look forward to movie theaters reopening and hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the moviegoing experience.”

Tribeca is also partnering with Comedy Dynamics to bring stand-up comedy to the Rose Bowl on July 9-12 with live shows over the course of the four days, which will also be recorded for wider audiences in the future.