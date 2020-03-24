×

Stuart Gordon, Cult Classic Horror Director, Dies at 72

By
Jenelle Riley

Deputy Awards, Features Editor

Jenelle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stuart Gordon
CREDIT: Elizabeth Goodenough/Shutterstoc

Stuart Gordon, best known as the filmmaker behind such cult classics as “Re-Animator” and “From Beyond,” has died, his family confirmed to Variety Tuesday night. He was 72.

Although best known for his seminal work in independent horror, Gordon had a varied career that included founding the Organic Theater Company with his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon. The Organic premiered such prominent works as David Mamet’s “Sexual Perversity in Chicago” and “Bleacher Bums,” which starred Dennis Franz and Joe Mantegna. He was a co-creator of the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise, for which he shared a story credit, and produced the film’s sequel and directed an episode of the TV spin-off. In 2005, he directed a film adaptation of Mamet’s “Edmond,” starring William H. Macy. Other films include “Fortress,” “Castle Freak” and “King of the Ants.”

In recent years, Gordon was active in L.A. theater, finding success directing the solo show “Nevermore…An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe” starring his “Re-Animator” star Jeffrey Combs. He also directed and co-wrote the book for “Re-Animator: The Musical,” which won several awards and was praised by a Variety critic, who wrote, “not since ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ has a screamfest tuner so deftly balanced seriousness and camp.”

Gordon also won a Stage Raw Award for directing “Taste,” a two-person drama that premiered in 2014, based on a true story where one man agrees to be eaten by another.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, daughters Suzanna, Jillian and Margaret Gordon, four grandchildren and his brother, David George Gordon.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Juliette Binoche The Good Wife Movie

    Italy, France, Spain Grapple With Streaming Future to Combat Coronavirus Economic Damage

    With Italy, France and Spain in full lockdown in the face of the unrelenting coronavirus outbreak, their respective film industries are preparing to take exceptional measures that could limit the anticipated economic damage by opening themselves up to an uncharted gamble in streaming. To date, dozens of film releases have been postponed to between July and October [...]

  • U.K. Festival Raindance Sets October, November

    Raindance Film Festival Reveals Later Fall Dates to Account for Coronavirus Impact

    The 28th edition of the Raindance Film Festival will take place in London from Oct. 28 through Nov. 7. this year. Known as a showcase for independent cinema, the festival normally attracts some 16,000 visitors annually. The 2019 edition took place in September, but organizers have likely moved the event back as a precautionary measure [...]

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    U.K. Studios Mull Going Dark Amid Coronavirus Lockdown But Confusion Reigns

    Major U.K. studios are recalibrating coronavirus strategies as they parse recent government advice around the country’s lockdown, and whether or not they should go dark. U.K. studios including Elstree, Pinewood, Shepperton and Warner Bros. Leavesden are still believed to be operational — albeit with minimal staff on the ground — despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s [...]

  • Amy Seimetz

    Neon Buys Amy Seimetz’s SXSW Thriller 'She Dies Tomorrow'

    Neon has acquired the worldwide rights to Amy Seimetz’s apocalyptic thriller, “She Dies Tomorrow,” which had been set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival before the event was canceled The film stars Seimetz’s frequent collaborator Kate Lyn Sheil as a woman ravaged by the notion that she is going to die tomorrow, which sends [...]

  • Bedlam review

    Independent Lens Spring/Summer Slate Includes 'Bedlam,' 'The Hottest August' (EXCLUSIVE)

    After a winter lineup of documentaries covering current issues like women’s rights and racial injustice, the spring and summer season of Independent Lens will tackle such timely topics as America’s mental health crisis, climate change, globalization, and the role news media plays in our everyday lives. It will also profile several trail-blazing figures. Broadcast on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad