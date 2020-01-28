Sony Pictures Classics, Stage 6 Films Team On ‘I Carry You With Me’ Out of Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Classics has teamed with Sony’s Stage 6 Films to oversee the global release of Heidi Ewing’s feature narrative debut, “I Carry You With Me (Te Llevo Conmigo),” a gay love story about two men who immigrate to the United States. The deal follows the movie’s enthusiastic reception at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The romantic drama debuted to multiple standing ovations in Park City, where it was shown in the NEXT section. It will be released later this year.

Co-written by Ewing (“Jesus Camp”) and Alan Page Arriaga, the pic, based on a true story, follows the romance between two men, one an aspiring chef and the other a teacher. Together they make the treacherous journey to New York with dreams, hopes and memories in tow.

In a rave review, Entertainment Weekly wrote, “In Ewing’s hands and as anchored by two superb performances, Iván and Gerardo’s romance gets scaled up to an epic, a searing saga of the undocumented experience in which love is the binding force.”

“I Carry You With Me” is produced by Mynette Louie and Ewing, alongside co-producers Gabriela Maire, Edher Campos and Alexandra Vivas. It’s executive produced by Norman Lear and Brent Miller, as well as Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler of Black Bear Pictures. The production companies credited are Loki Films, The Population and Zafiro Cinema. The film stars Armando Espitia (“Nuestras Madres”), Christian Vázquez (“Yo Fausto”) and Michelle Rodríguez (“Mirreyes Contra Godinez”).

“I’m simply over the moon to collaborate with Sony Pictures Classics on my narrative debut,” Ewing said. “I’ve admired their deft releases of great films like ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ ‘Amour,’ ‘A Fantastic Woman’ and ‘Pain and Glory,’ and know that they will bring this love story to audiences worldwide with great care.”

“I knew early on that Sony Classics would be a great fit for our film, and I’m gratified that our U.S.-Mexico co-production will get a proper theatrical release to showcase the incredible work of our Mexican cast and crew,” added Louie.

Sony Pictures Classics stated, “‘I Carry You With Me’ is a major motion picture, a remarkable emotional experience — urgent in its timeliness, a richly rewarding entertainment. Heidi Ewing has gone beyond all definitions of genre here. Heidi’s life energy is in every frame, a filmmaker of major proportions. It is a privilege to partner with Heidi, her fearless producer Mynette Louie, Black Bear and our friends at Sony’s Stage 6 Films, whose commitment to this film has been unflagging since its inception.”

Sony Pictures Classics has been an active buyer at this year’s Sundance. Heading into the festival, it nabbed rights to “The Father,” a drama that has earned Oscar buzz for Anthony Hopkins. This week, it purchased the buzzy documentary, “The Truffle Hunters,” a look at a community in Northern Italy that makes their living finding the prized white Alba truffle.

Alexander Almogabar Zahn oversaw the film for Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions production label Stage 6 Films. CAA Media Finance packaged and represented the film at Sundance.