×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korean Filmmakers Are Having Their Moment in Awards Season

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bong Joon Ho Parasite BTS
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neon

The six Academy Award nominations for Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” — a film with, in the director’s words, the “inch-tall barrier of subtitles” to overcome — make the ferociously entertaining satire the first-ever Oscar-nominated Korean feature. The first-ever Korean short film nomination happened approximately two minutes earlier, when Yi Seung-jun’s “In the Absence” got a documentary short nod. Nothing for decades then seven in one morning? Korea is having a moment.

That moment that has been momenting for some years. In 2016 Park Chan-wook’s widely adored “The Handmaiden” was passed over as South Korea’s Oscar submission in favor of Kim Jee-woon’s “The Age of Shadows” and whether for political or pragmatic reasons, it’s not every nation that has such a strong reserve bench. Just two years later, another critical darling, Lee Chang-dong’s sublime “Burning,” became the first Korean film to place on the nine-film January shortlist. The “overdue!” narrative may be complicated when applied to nations rather than individuals, but Korea’s been ripe for some best international film love for a while. (“Parasite” was also a surprise winner at the Jan. 19 SAG Awards, winning best ensemble, making it the first foreign-language film to win SAG’s highest-profile award.)

But being overdue for recognition hardly accounts for the breadth of “Parasite’s” cross-category success. In some part it’s clever campaigning, centering on Bong, who since his Palme d’Or win at Cannes in May has been a consistently delightful presence and a wonderfully wry ambassador for the Korean industry. Even the two “Parasite” craft nods benefit from and reflect back the Bong halo: editing nominee Yang Jinmo told Variety of his painstaking storyboards, while production designer Lee Ha-jun built the film’s flagship residence from Bong’s own floor plan.

Popular on Variety

Still, the greater part of “Parasite’s” success is less to do with craft than timeliness, which is handily contextualized by fellow nominee “In the Absence.” The documentary details the 2014 sinking of Sewol ferry and the enraging inaction of an emergency response system paralyzed by a very Korean deference toward the neglectful authorities. The avoidable loss of hundreds of lives — many of them high-school students — and the callous treatment of bereaved parents and traumatized civilian rescuers thereafter sparked an unprecedented wave of mass protest across Korea.

It’s hard not to see “Parasite” as “Absence’s” scathing fictionalized counterpart, buoyed by the same sudden tide of social awareness, and a 99%-er anger that resonates far from Korea’s borders. Cometh the hour, cometh the movie, cometh, perhaps, the big award? Let’s see if this mighty, masterful Korean breakout could also be an Academy breakthrough, as the first non-English-language film to stagger up from the international film basement into the best picture daylight.

 

More Film

  • Spike Lee

    Spike Lee Directing Movie Version of 'David Byrne's American Utopia'

    Spike Lee has signed on to direct a movie based on the Broadway show “David Byrne’s American Utopia” with Participant acting as lead financier and executive producer. River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Group will also co-finance. The film will be produced by RadicalMedia, as well as Byrne’s Todomundo and Lee’s Forty Acres and a Mule [...]

  • Renee Zellweger Judy Movie

    How Goodman and Myers Went From the Beatles to 'Judy'

    It’s a remarkable story of personal and professional friendship, all the more so because it plays out within the notoriously volatile realm of show business. Two young men skip university to become chartered accountants. They run a partnership for almost two decades, serving and representing many of the preeminent musical attractions of their time. After [...]

  • Bob Shaw The Irishman Production Designer

    'Irishman' Production Designer Bob Shaw Discusses Complicated Shoot

    Bob Shaw has scored his first Oscar nomination, as production designer for “The Irishman.” The film looks at U.S. history through the eyes mafia hitman Frank Sheeran and his relationship with Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. The epic entailed 108 shooting days, with several locations each day. How did you start? I decided at age 16 [...]

  • The Fight ACLU Documentary

    Braun Brothers Sail Their Submarine Into Oscar Doc Waters

    Heading into sundance 2020, twin brothers Josh and Dan Braun keep fielding the same question: “What is this year’s ‘Honeyland?’” It’s not a surprising question because the Braun brothers are the co-founders and co-presidents of Submarine Entertainment, the New York-based sales, production and distribution company that sold Oscar-nominated “Honeyland” to Neon 12 months ago after [...]

  • The 40-Year-Old Version

    Netflix in Talks to Buy Radha Blank's ‘The 40-Year-Old Version'

    Netflix is in negotiations to buy the worldwide rights to Radha Blank’s semi-autobiographical comedy “The 40-Year-Old Version,” sources have confirmed. Blank directed, wrote, produced and stars in “The 40-Year-Old Version,” which premiered on Jan. 25 at the Sundance Film Festival. Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Reed Birney, Imani Lewis, TJ Atoms and Jacob Ming-Trent also [...]

  • Sony Veteran Jenny Marchick Joins DreamWorks

    Film News Roundup: Sony Veteran Jenny Marchick Joins DreamWorks Animation

    In today’s film news roundup, DreamWorks Animation hires a Sony vet, indie comedy “Kombucha Cure” gets cast, “Siempre, Luis” gets sold and Women In Film names new board members. ACQUISITION HBO has acquired worldwide television and streaming rights to the documentary feature film “Siempre, Luis,” which had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film [...]

  • Bernie Taupin and Elton John by

    Bernie Taupin Talks 53 Years with Elton John, 'Rocketman' Song: 'You Do Get Nostalgic'

    There’s no “we” in “I’m Still Standing,” but maybe there should be: The Elton John/Bernie Taupin songwriting collaboration is still on its feet after 53 years, which, in fickle, friendship-dismantling pop years, is about a millennium. They’re nominated together for a best original song Oscar for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” and, since they’re the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad