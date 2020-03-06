×

China’s Midnight Blur Sells ‘Wisdom Tooth’ to ASC Distribution for France

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Wisdom Tooth" by Liang Ming
CREDIT: Midnight Blur Films

China’s Midnight Blur Films has sold the rights to Chinese arthouse title “Wisdom Tooth” to French firm ASC Distribution, which will release it theatrically in France later this year.

The deal also includes theatrical, video and TV rights for Belgium, Switzerland and the French overseas departments and territories.

The debut feature from director Liang Ming premiered at the Pingyao International Film Festival in October, where it received the jury prize and best director award. Its European premiere was at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, where it took part in the Bright Future Competition.

Set during a freezing winter in a hardscrabble fishing town in China’s industrial northeast, the film tells the story of a shifting web of relationships between a young girl, her beloved brother and his new, charismatic girlfriend. The three become embroiled in shady dealings in their town after an oil spill grounds the local fishing industry and a dead body is found washed up on the shore.

Liang began his career as an actor, and has appeared in Lou Ye’s controversial “Spring Fever,” which premiered at Cannes in 2009, and “Shadow Days.” “Wisdom Tooth” was backed by Shanghai Tao Piaopiao Movie & TV Culture Company, Youku Pictures and Beijing Comprehensive Films. 

The film was produced by Sean Chen, producer of Vivian Qu’s 2017 Venice competition title “Angels Wear White,” and “Trap Street.”

Paris-based ASC Distribution was founded in 1997 and has a special focus on the first films of international directors.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Kill It and Leave This Town

    Mariusz Wilczynski on Animated Feature Debut 'Kill It and Leave This Town'

    A man grieving the loss of his loved ones retreats into the safety of memory, a place where time stands still and the departed walk among him. Over the years an imaginary city grows, populated by literary idols, comic book heroes, family members and friends. But even that mysterious place is eventually threatened by the [...]

  • Steven Garza appears in Boys State

    Film News Roundup: San Francisco Film Festival Opening With 'Boys State'

    In today’s film news roundup, a pair of long-running film festivals in San Francisco and Cleveland are moving ahead and Warner Bros.’ Fred Hampton biopic gets additional backing and Dule Hill gets cast. FILM FESTIVALS The San Francisco International Film Festival has set the documentary “Boys State” as its opening night film for April 8 [...]

  • The Twentieth Century

    'The Twentieth Century': Film Review

    With his perverse (and some might say perverted) look at the early life of Canada’s longest-serving Prime Minister W. L. Mackenzie King, Winnipeg-born, Montreal-based multi-hyphenate Matthew Rankin proves himself far more than simply the artistic heir to fellow Canuck Guy Maddin. His low-budget, high-concept recounting of political life in the Dominion of Canada circa the [...]

  • James Wan

    James Wan Teams With Universal for Monster Movie

    Universal Pictures is teaming with “Aquaman” director James Wan on a horror/thriller inspired by Universal’s monster legacy. Details of the untitled project are sparse. Wan is set to produce the project, and a director has not yet been set. Friday’s announcement comes a week after the better-than-expected debut of the Universal’s “The Invisible Man,” a [...]

  • Paper Children Documentary Miami Film Festival

    Miami Film Fest Fosters Familial Ties and Latinx Line-Up

    Alexandra Codina got involved with filmmaking right after college. Following her job as a production assistant in New York, she began working with the Miami Film Festival in 2002, where she learned to further pursue a career in the filmmaking industry. Codina ran the community programming and outreach areas of the festival until 2005, when [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad