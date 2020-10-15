Deon Taylor to Direct ‘Grave Hill,’ English Remake of Vietnamese Horror ‘The Housemaid’

Deon Taylor (“The Intruder,” “Black and Blue”) is to direct the horror-thriller “Grave Hill” for CJ Entertainment, the Korean studio behind Oscar winner “Parasite.” The film is an English-language remake of the hit Vietnamese horror film “The Housemaid.”

The original romance-horror “Housemaid,” which premiered in the U.S. in 2017, explores racial and social themes. “Grave Hill” will stay true to this concept and will be set in the American South during the Reconstruction era.

CJ Entertainment is financing, developing and producing “Grave Hill” with production to start in early 2021. Executive producers are CJ Group vice chairwoman Miky Lee, CJ Entertainment’s Jinnie Choi and head of international Jerry Ko along with Hidden Empire’s Roxanne Taylor and Motor’s Sean Sorensen. Producers are Don Handfield (“The Founder”) through his Motor production banner, Linh Bui from Happy Canvas, “Housemaid” writer and director Derek Nguyen, and CJ Entertainment’s Choi Yeonu.

“Deon is a filmmaker who will absolutely push boundaries and challenge sensibilities when it comes to elevating a story — particularly those rooted in suspense with social and racial themes. His creative vision for ‘Grave Hill’ involves stepping far beyond the ordinary to retell a haunting story that’s different from anything audiences have seen before,” said Ko.

“I truly believe ‘Grave Hill’ is a special elevated thriller that will speak to social themes we are dealing with today and simultaneously push audiences to the edge of their seats just like the original version did,” added Taylor.

Taylor’s directing credits include “Traffik,” “The Intruder” and “Black and Blue.” He produced with Jamie Foxx the upcoming comedy feature “All-Star Weekend,” as well as produced, wrote and directed the upcoming Lionsgate thriller “Fatale” with Hilary Swank.

Having long been implanted in the U.S., CJ Entertainment is now expanding its English-language film and TV slate. Development projects currently include a “Parasite” television series with HBO, “Extreme Job” and “Bye, Bye, Bye.”

The company is currently in post-production on two English language films: “Hide and Seek” directed by Joel David Moore and “Press Play,” Greg Bjorkman’s music-driven romantic drama. Earlier this year, CJ Entertainment also made a strategic investment in David Ellison’s Skydance Media that will see the two companies collaborate on film and TV projects.