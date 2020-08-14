‘The Batman,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Previews Part of Massive DC Fandome Schedule

Speed and star-power: Those are the two clear goals for the DC Fandome virtual event on Aug. 22, which released its full schedule Friday.

Over 100 hours of content stretching across the film, TV and comic book properties from DC Entertainment will unfold over a 24-hour period on the Saturday event, including panels featuring the filmmakers and casts of “The Batman,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Suicide Squad” and the Snyder Cut of “Justice League,” and the casts of TV series including “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning” and “The Flash.”

Most of those panels, however, will run just 15 to 30 minutes in length. The panel for the upcoming feature film version of “The Flash,” with filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller, and screenwriter Christina Hodson, will clock in at a speedy 10 minutes. (The briefness of that panel could also be due to unresolved questions surrounding a video of Miller appearing to choke a woman outside an Iceland bar in March.)

The event will also include a performance by Chris Daughtry of his song “Waiting for Superman,” and the premiere of the animated feature “Superman: Man of Tomorrow” starring Darren Criss, Zachary Quinto, and Alexandra Daddario.

The 24-hour online event will be broken up into six distinctive areas: the Hall of Heroes, where all the movie-based panels will appear; the WatchVerse, featuring four virtual theaters housing TV panels and the Blerd & Boujee House dedicated to Black nerd culture; YouVerse, dedicated to fan art and cosplay; InsiderVerse, featuring behind-the-scenes content on the Warner Bros. Studios lot; FunVerse, featuring access to digital comics and merchandise; and the DC Kids FanDome, a kid-safe, interactive environment.

The full schedule is available at the DC Fandome website; the major highlights are below.

All times are Pacific Daylight.

10 – 10:25 a.m.

“Wonder Woman 1984” — with Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins, and including new footage from the film.

10 – 10:40 a.m

“The Flash” — with cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight, and executive producer Eric Wallace, featuring a trailer for Season 7.

10:45 – 11:20 a.m.

“Black Lightning” — with cast members Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar, and moderator Robert Townsend, paying homage to Black pop-culture from the 1990s.

11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

“Pennyworth” — with cast members Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon.

11:45 – 11:55 a.m.

Introducing “Flash” — with filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller, and screenwriter Christina Hodson.

12 – 12:30 p.m.

“The Suicide Squad” — with writer/director James Gunn taking fan questions, and then bringing out “Task Force X” for a trivia-based game called Squad Showdown.

12 – 12:35 p.m.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” — with cast members Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian, and executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree.

12:30 – 12:55 p.m.

“The Expansion of DC’s Watchmen Universe” — with writer Tom King, artist Jorge Fornés, and moderator Damon Lindelof.

12:45 – 1:05 p.m.

BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe — with Meagan Good (“Shazam!”), Javicia Leslie (“Batwoman”), Candice Patton (“The Flash”), Tala Ashe (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (“Black Lightning:), Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (“Titans”), and moderators DJ D-Nice and Estelle.

1:15 – 1:50 p.m.

“Doom Patrol” — with cast members Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk, executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, and co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

2:35 – 3:05 p.m.

“Superman & Lois” — with cast members Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing, and moderator (and DC’s CCO and publisher) Jim Lee.

2:45 – 3:10 p.m.

The Snyder Cut of “Justice League” — with Zack Snyder answering fan questions, and a few “surprise guests” as well.

3 – 3:15 p.m.

“Black Adam” — with Dwayne Johnson participating in a fan Q&A, along with “a few surprises.”

4 – 4:10 p.m.

“Aquaman” — with director James Wan and actor Patrick Wilson discussing the 2018 blockbuster.

4:15 – 4:20 p.m.

“Wonder Woman” 80th Celebration — with Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and “a very special guest.”

4:30 – 4:40 p.m.

“Shazam!” — with Zachary Levi and other unannounced ‘Shazam!’ castmates.

5 – 5:20 p.m.

“Lucifer” — with director Sherwin Shilati and executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussing the upcoming musical episode “Another One Bites the Dust.”

5 – 5:20 p.m.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” — reveal of the videogame from Rocksteady Studios, hosted by Will Arnett.

5 – 5:30 p.m.

“Titans” — with cast members Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly, and executive producer Greg Walker.

5:30 – 6 p.m.

“The Batman” — with director Matt Reeves and moderator Aisha Tyler.

5:45 – 6:35 p.m.

“Superman: Man of Tomorrow” — with cast members Darren Criss, Brett Dalton, Ryan Hurst, and Iké Amadi, supervising producer Butch Lukic, director Chris Palmer, and screenwriter Tim Sheridan.

6:45 – 7:20 p.m.

“DC’s Stargirl” — with cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman, and creator/executive producer Geoff Johns.

7:30 – 8:10 p.m.

“Batwoman” — with cast members Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang, executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter.

8:15 – 8:35 p.m.

“Harley Quinn” — with cast members Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg and Alan Tudyk, executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle.