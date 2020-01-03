×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘Joker’ Editor Jeff Groth Helped Transform Arthur Fleck

By

Katherine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joker Movie 2019
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros./Niko Tavernise

Editor Jeff Groth worked with “Joker” director Todd Phillips on “The Hangover Part III” before landing the blockbuster drama starring Joaquin Phoenix.

You cut the film as consecutively as possible so you could see the progression of the character while you were still editing. Can you talk a little bit about that?

With a movie called “Joker,” you know quite solidly where you’re going to land at the end. So it was about how are we getting and moving forward to that? It’s [about] the progression from beginning to end. It starts in one particular place and ends in another; we always look and kind of see where we were in our timeline of Arthur [transforming into] Joker.

You were also able to cut the movie with some of the score rather than temp track — did that make a difference to the editing process?

It made a big difference. There were five or six songs that came before we ever started shooting and those definitely influenced shooting as well as what I was doing. There’s a certain rhythm that was coming in off of those tracks, and [gave a good] feel for any given moment.

What techniques did you use to capture Arthur Fleck’s transformation into Joker?

Popular on Variety

It’s not so much a technique; we just would kind of let things play. [Joaquin Phoenix] has an amazing ability to transform his face and transform his body — the transformation happened in just about every shot in the scene. We tried not to overly manipulate some of that and would even go back in and kind of remove cuts from certain things just to make sure that you could witness what Joaquin was doing. Just making sure that reactions and scenes were consistent across, the whole movie is kind of tightening the screws in, letting out the leash on Joker.

How did you alternate between the close-ups and wider shots in terms of capturing the Joker?

[Phoenix] has got his whole body engaged in this thing. There’s times when you need to see him from a larger perspective; we’re showing things that are having physical effects on [him]. And then when you’re close up, you can see the emotional pain. We also have a few fairly long shots where you’re watching it play out from a distance.

Joaquin had a lot of freedom to experiment on set, giving you a lot of choices. Did it make things harder for you or easier?

It probably made things harder. He played it in multiple ways, they were all good. We had a lot of options, so it was about building a context for any given thing. You’re taking your best guess and then you go back and reevaluate. You’re modulating between what’s appropriate for now. You just pick a place to start and then see how it goes. We’re experimenting in the cutting room.

There’s a lot of influence that was drawn from 1970s and early 1980s movies. How was that style applied to “Joker”?

There’s certainly [that influence] within production design and cinematography. Kind of going back to letting things play, we didn’t try to be overly manipulative of the performance. There’s a lot less editing, shots are held longer, you get to see things unfold in a single shot a little bit more. If you look at the titles, they have got a very kind of specific yellow that feels like it reaches back to that time a bit. What we did with those is to actually put them on film, and then scan them back in so that they don’t have a digital edge. And they kind of have this little bit of color bleed that you would get from optical printing titles, which they just don’t do anymore.

More Film

  • The Lighthouse Movie 2019

    Screenwriters on Nailing That All-Important Opening Scene

    Greta Gerwig’s screenwriting style starts in the middle and fans out. “I don’t write in a straight line,” admits the “Little Women” writer-director. “It’s like a quilt I try to stitch together.” But one piece was more important than the others: the opening scene. “Getting the opening just right was so important,” says Gerwig. “When [...]

  • Peanut Butter Falcon

    Zack Gottsagen Is a Scene Stealer in 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

    Dubbed by Variety  senior film critic Peter Debruge as “a sincere, Southern-fried buddy movie,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” directed and written by Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, details the budding relationship formed between a grifter with a heart of gold named Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a man with Down Syndrome who runs away from a senior [...]

  • Joker Movie 2019

    How 'Joker' Editor Jeff Groth Helped Transform Arthur Fleck

    Editor Jeff Groth worked with “Joker” director Todd Phillips on “The Hangover Part III” before landing the blockbuster drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. You cut the film as consecutively as possible so you could see the progression of the character while you were still editing. Can you talk a little bit about that? With a movie [...]

  • Oscar Contenders Writer Preview Just Mercy

    From 'Dark Waters' to 'Harriet,' Screenwriters Reckoned With Power

    2019 has been a reckoning, overdue and arguably well-deserved, for men in power. The ways in which this has played out in real life is, sadly, too often unsatisfying: criminals escape justice, the rich retain their wealth, and the corrupt remain in power. But on film, screenwriters can not only deliver satisfying resolutions to the [...]

  • Jonathan Glickman Out at MGM

    Michael De Luca to Replace Jonathan Glickman at MGM

    MGM film president Jonathan Glickman is stepping down from the post he has held for eight years, Variety has confirmed. Michael De Luca, the Oscar-nominated producer of “The Social Network” and a former executive at Sony and New Line, will succeed Glickman in the newly created role of chairman of MGM’s Motion Picture Group. As [...]

  • Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio

    Golden Globe Presenters Include Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez. See the Full List

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Lopez have been announced as presenters for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5. Additional celebrity presenters include Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Ana De Armas, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ansel Elgort, Chris [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad