Toby Wallace Drills Into ‘Babyteeth’ and Leads Netflix’s Drama ‘The Society’

Although born in the U.S., Toby Wallace grew up in Australia. He’s made a splash in films such as the critically acclaimed “Boys in the Trees” and TV series “Romper Stomper.” He can been seen on Netflix’s hit supernatural thriller series “The Society,” playing the evil teen Campbell Eliot. He will be seen June 19 in IFC release “Babyteeth,” from director Shannon Murphy and writer Rita Kalnejais. In the coming-of-age drama, Wallace plays Moses, a charismatic druggie who nevertheless finds a soulmate in Milla, a teenager fighting a terminal disease. Eliza Scanlen, Ben Mendelsohn and Essie Davis round out the dream cast. The film debuted in competition at the Venice Film Festival last year, where it won raves and Wallace earned the Marcello Mastrioanni Award for best young actor: “It was totally and completely fucking surprising. … But it felt really great on the day because it seemed like it was for the film,” he says. He’s been holed up in Los Angeles during the pandemic.

What are you doing during the lockdown?

I’ve been doing quite a few auditions. I think people are pushing ahead with casting projects and setting things up for the near future, based on the hope that things will go ahead. People — from what I’ve gathered — are going ahead with prep and with some sort of pre-production. But apart from that I’ve been reading a lot of scripts, doing a lot of writing — my own scripts — but just general writing, to keep as bloody sane as possible.

And seeing a very select group of friends. And watching a lot of telly and playing videogames.

In the meantime I’ve turned my living room into my bedrooms.

You are a young man so you can do that.

It’s not the first time I’ve done that.

What drew you to “Babyteeth”?

It was truly truly a no brainer right from the beginning for me — and I think everyone involved. As soon as I heard about the script it sounded pretty interesting. It was something about the flow of the script and the way Rachel wrote it — realistic and naturalistic. It’s a great sign as an actor when you read it and it all makes very good sense in the first reading! The way Moses was written, his sense of humor, his demeanor, was very familiar to me.

What was it like to work with this cast?

It felt pretty great going into that film. Eliza is a complete gem — she

doesn’t have any inhibitions about making choices. Essie and Ben are complete veterans — kind of the top of the top of what you can find.… For me as a young actor, it’s a complete masterclass

Is it fun to play a villain in “The Society”?

I love playing villains. I don’t understand how you wouldn’t enjoy playing a villain. When you’re a character who doesn’t care, there so much space in there to mess with people.

I’m excited for Season 2.

What’s happening with that?

Season 2 got suspended. I have got no idea when we will be back.

Any dream directors you’d like to work with?

I love Cary Fukinaga. The Coen brothers. Danny Boyle!

It is a law that every actor in Australia has to appear on “Neighbours”?

Yes (laughs).