×

Female Characters Dominated Animated Movies in 2019

By

Karen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Toy Story 4
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

This year’s leading animated films take us from the crowded streets of Victorian-era London to far off lands where dragons roam. Though their storytelling and locations couldn’t be more different, many share a common attribute: the emergence of a powerful female character (or two) that’s crucial to the story.

Frozen 2” has those unforgettable sisters, Anna and Elsa. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” relies on Astrid’s grounded voice. Bo Peep led Woody toward a new life in “Toy Story 4.” In “Missing Link,” Adelina Fortnight demands your attention.

“They want to feel that they are being spoken to and that they are being heard,” says Jennifer Lee, director of “Frozen 2,” of the kids who flocked to see this film. “I think this generation of girls, and boys, expects to see themselves in these characters. It’s not just boys that drive box office — it’s everyone. That’s an opportunity for us to tell stories that will move a larger audience.”

These recent tough, fully rendered females aren’t new, even if the number of them is. Animation legend Hayao Miyazaki is known for creating powerful women in his stories, such as “Spirited Away.” For that film, he told Roger Ebert in 2002, he was inspired by his desire to make a film for the daughters of his friends.

Popular on Variety

Toy Story 4” helmer Josh Cooley was also inspired by an influential female in his life — his wife. When he set out to make the film, he realized Bo Peep over the course of the three previous “Toy Story” films had always been this kind of worldly and wise character who had the ability to make Woody listen when no one else could.

“I thought of how my wife could tell me things and influence me in so many ways,” says Cooley. “And Woody needed someone like that because he’s really lost when his old way of life starts to disappear. Bo Peep has always been smarter and more able to change than he has, so she has to be the one to lead him away from his old life.”

Astrid from “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” also finds a way move Hiccup in the right direction when Toothless starts to seek out the companionship of another dragon.

“Astrid was not in the original book so she was an invention for our stories,” says helmer Dean DeBlois. “We wanted a character who represented the next generation, someone who just had pure, natural Viking leadership skills and who was athletic and strong-willed and was just a contrast to Hiccup. So Astrid is always smarter and tougher but she was also someone that Hiccup would have to convince that dragons weren’t all bad and that they could be trusted.”

DeBlois has seen the trend of a more fully realized female character in animation build over time, from his days as co-head of story for “Mulan.”

“I think we brought a sensibility of these capable characters to the screen who were not reliant on the male characters in the story,” says DeBlois. “But Mulan is expected to be demure and subservient and she can’t help herself. She’s going to be someone who will take drastic steps to do what’s right. For me, I think having sisters helped me see the strengths (of female characters). My upbringing was influenced by my mother’s and sisters’ sensibilities as anything else.”

For Lee, who is also chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation, it was important to be real. Even if she was writing a princess, that character shouldn’t be perfect.

“There was a kind of princess I thought we needed, that would have strength and quirkiness, and a lack of grace, that some of us have because that resonated,” says Lee.

 

 

More Film

  • Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE)

    'Bad Boys for Life' Leads Box Office as 'The Rhythm Section' Tanks

    Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” is keeping the North American box office healthy as it heads for its third weekend crown at domestic multiplexes with about $17.4 million at 3,705 sites, estimates showed Saturday. But Paramount’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively, has tanked in ninth-place with a $2.9 million launch at 3,049 [...]

  • Toy Story 4

    Female Characters Dominated Animated Movies in 2019

    This year’s leading animated films take us from the crowded streets of Victorian-era London to far off lands where dragons roam. Though their storytelling and locations couldn’t be more different, many share a common attribute: the emergence of a powerful female character (or two) that’s crucial to the story. “Frozen 2” has those unforgettable sisters, [...]

  • Charlize Theron Awards Season Red Carpet

    Charlize Theron Evolved Her Looks on the Red Carpet

    Stylist Leslie Fremar kept looks fresh for Charlize Theron’s “Bombshell” tour: “The clothes don’t wear her, she really wears the clothes well.” Oct. 27 “I really thought I was watching Megyn Kelly,” says stylist Leslie Fremar of “Bombshell” star Charlize Theron. “I was impressed with just how transformative she really is.” Through the press tour, [...]

  • Mårten Klingberg

    Swedish Director Mårten Klingberg on Göteborg Closer ‘My Father Marianne’

    Swedish director-actor Mårten Klingberg (“Cockpit”) will find out if his latest dramedy is as big of an audience pleaser as early test screenings predict when he presents “My Father Marianne” as the closing night of the Göteborg Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1. Variety chatted to Klingberg  before the film’s bow. How did you get involved in “My Father Marianne,” which [...]

  • A still from Natalie Wood: What

    'Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind': Film Review

    If you’re a Natalie Wood fan, there is so much to appreciate about her — her flashing eyes, the no-nonsense immediacy of her acting. But if you ask what made her special, I think it had something to do with how she fused sensuality with a kind of sun-dazed warmth. It’s tempting to compare her [...]

  • Honeyland Netflix

    'Honeyland,' Netflix, Williams and 'Joker' Are Oscar Nominee Breakthroughs

    As far as the Academy’s concerned, “Honeyland” is the bee’s knees. A Macedonian beekeeper’s struggle to sustain an ancient way of life picked up three jury prizes at 2019’s Sundance Film Festival. Now it’s the first-ever dual nominee for documentary feature and international feature. “Honeyland” thrives on elements traditionally revered in each category. Nature docs [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad