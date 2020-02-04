×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Animated Shorts Long on Talent in Oscar Race

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sister Oscar Nominated Animated Short Film
CREDIT: Courtesy of Miyu Distribution

It would be difficult to find five films more diverse in technique approach and subject matter than this year’s nominees for
animated short film.

Dcera (Daughter)
Daria Kashcheeva
In creating her student film “Dcera” at FAMU in Prague, Kashcheeva was interested in telling a story about how childhood events shape adult relationships. Her stop-motion techniques collided hard with an interest in hand-held cinematography. Studying frame-by-frame the cinematography on Lars von Trier’s “Breaking the Waves,” Kashcheeva created an unusual rapid pace and style for this stop-motion film about a woman remembering aspects of her life with her dying father. It earned two awards when it premiered last summer at Annecy. “When the puppet moved somewhere, I consciously delayed the camera movement,” she says. “I wanted to make a feeling that there is a real cinematographer, who doesn’t know what is going to happen next and who just experienced this situation in real time and followed the situation with his camera.” “Dcera” will be screening on Feb. 7 at the Animation First Festival at the French Institute Alliance Française in New York.

Hair Love
Matthew A. Cherry and
Karen Rupert Toliver
Cherry says he’s been drawn to animation recently by its broad appeal and the chance to present to that audience a story featuring a strong black family in this tale of a young girl who needs her dad’s help to style her hair the way she wants it. “I know how powerful filmmaking can be and the idea of a young girl being able to see herself, love her natural hair and, her mom had natural hair and her dad had natural hair, and it just really felt like we could change some conversations,” he says. “So animation just felt like it made sense.”

Popular on Variety

Kitbull
Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Pixar animator Sullivan developed this short as a side project that began as a way for her to draw kittens and evolved into a more personal project about learning to connect with others. It was picked up by the studio as one of its SparkShorts. “Kitbull,” a rare 2D project from Pixar, is about a kitten who befriends an abused pitbull and then helps him escape to find a forever family. Sullivan says choice was aesthetic as well as practical. “I wanted to capture that unpredictable nature of the kitten through the unpredictable nature of drawing,” she says. “The practical side of it is that I thought I was going to be doing most of the animation … so 2D was just more accessible for me.”
Mémorable
Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
The title is apt for Collet’s film about a painter with dementia who struggles to make sense of a world that appears to be disintegrating around him. Created in stop-motion with a style that evokes the beauty and grotesqueries of Van Gogh, Collet is inspired by the work of artist William Utermohlen, who painted portraits of himself as his Alzheimer’s symptoms developed. The film won the top Cristal Award for shorts and two more honors at last year’s Annecy fest. “Being a former fine arts graduate myself, I decided that my main character would be a painter. My idea was that the memory of the works of art that he loved so much during his youth is still intact and that these artistic references rise to the surface when everyday life fades,” Collet says. “Mémorable” will be screening on Feb. 7 at New York’s Animation First Festival as part of the Best Annecy Shorts program at the French Institute Alliance Française.

Sister
Siqi Song
Song’s CalArts graduation film has its origins in her childhood in China, using wool creations to tell the story of a man who joyfully remembers growing up with a sister; the film then reveals the true story of his family’s history under China’s former one-child policy. Song says for her the film is less about the policy, which has been reversed in recent years, and more about the sibling relationship, and she thinks that is what is resonating with audiences. “It was kind of like a privilege to be able to grow up with a sibling,” she says. “Not a lot of people I know had the opportunity to do so.”

More Film

  • Sister Oscar Nominated Animated Short Film

    Animated Shorts Long on Talent in Oscar Race

    It would be difficult to find five films more diverse in technique approach and subject matter than this year’s nominees for animated short film. Dcera (Daughter) Daria Kashcheeva In creating her student film “Dcera” at FAMU in Prague, Kashcheeva was interested in telling a story about how childhood events shape adult relationships. Her stop-motion techniques [...]

  • Kurt Warner

    Lionsgate Developing Movie on Former NFL Player Kurt Warner

    Lionsgate is developing a biopic about retired NFL player Kurt Warner. The faith-based sports pic “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” hits theaters on Dec. 18. Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct the film, written by David Aaron Cohen (“Friday Night Lights”), Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin. The Erwin brothers will produce through their Kingdom Story Company [...]

  • Cathy Yan Birds of Prey Director

    How Batman Movies Influenced the Design of 'Birds of Prey'

    When you’re a production designer, and your mood board is the mental state of the film’s lead character, it seems like the creative world is your oyster. When the lead character is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, that’s a creative world where all bets are off. “I approached everything through her ditzy, glitzy, analytical, yet throwaway, [...]

  • High Tide review

    'High Tide': Film Review

    To open with an establishing drone shot has become something of a cliché for lower-budget films looking to create a sense of scale inexpensively, but in Argentinian director Verónica Chen’s fifth narrative feature “High Tide,” the choice feels unusually apt. The camera glides frictionlessly over an opaque turquoise sea, breakers foaming at its edges, and [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild Launching Contract Talks With Production Companies

    The Directors Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have agreed to enter into formal contract negotiations for a successor deal to the DGA master contract on Feb. 10. “The DGA and the AMPTP have also agreed that neither organization will comment to the media,” the organizations said Tuesday. The [...]

  • Watch: Liza Minnelli Performing 'Cabaret' Number

    Watch: Liza Minnelli Performs 'Cabaret's' 'Mein Herr' on 'Liza With a Z'

    Liza Minnelli was only 25 years old when she won an Oscar for her work as Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Cabaret.” But after the film’s release and six months before the Academy Awards were handed out, the two collaborated again — this time on “Liza With a Z: [...]

  • Jessica Mann

    Harvey Weinstein Rape Accuser Says He Tried to Film Them Having Sex

    A key witness in the Harvey Weinstein trial took the witness stand for a third day on Tuesday, a day after the trial was halted when she broke down in sobs during cross-examination. Jessica Mann, who claims that Weinstein sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions, testified that she also caught Weinstein trying to film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad