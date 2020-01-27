×

Saoirse Ronan’s Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman Creates ‘Strong, Feminine Woman’

Jasmin Rosemberg

Saoirse Ronan Awards Season Fashion
Elizabeth Saltzman wanted Saoirse Ronan’s “Little Women” press tour looks to reflect her character: “A strong, feminine woman with a little masculinity mixed in.”

In designing a Golden Globes dress, Saltzman spoke about Ronan with the Celine team. “We talked about Saoirse
being effortless, sensual and cool — and not trying too hard,” she says. “I wanted her to be really comfortable, I wanted sensuality to come out of it — Hedi [Slimane, the designer] felt the same way.” They had a second gold-toned dress, but chose this champagne sequined one with pink-toned beads. “The whole thing was about seeing her beautiful glowing skin in the front,” says Saltzman, who kept  jewelry minimal. “It felt ’70s Michelle Pfeiffer. It was about her not feeling constricted or insecure about anything — just letting her be Saoirse.”

“Saoirse can wear color; she’s not afraid of fashion,” Saltzman says. Saltzman immediately knew this Galvan dress was unlike anything they’d done before — prompting her to run it over for a fitting during Ronan’s London press days. Ronan wore it for the Paris premiere. “She was so comfortable. It was so easy, but tied into the Gucci look with the high neck and the things we’ve done before.” Ronan’s makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua played up the pink and red tones. “She’s a very secure woman with this incredible, youthful skin that can take makeup. She can also go with zero makeup and look equally spectacular.”

Saltzman first saw this black dress that Ronan wore to “Little Women’s” New York premiere in the Gucci
showroom. “We thought, ‘This is kind of cool-Saoirse,’” she says. “Because this is what Saoirse does amazingly
well: covered up, cool, doesn’t need to show anything while showing everything.” Saltzman loved the “bit of naughtiness” of the patent leather collar and velvet boots. “You wouldn’t have known immediately that it was Gucci, and I think that’s what attracted me to it,” she says. “It felt fresh for Alessandro [Michele], the designer, and it felt a little bit different than what Saoirse had done. It was a little stronger.”

