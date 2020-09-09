More Latin America Countries Offer Production Incentives, Safety Protocols as Shoots Resume

On May 11, Uruguay became the first country in Latin America to resume shooting following shutdowns. Several international productions relocated to the country where revenues from commercial shoots have already surpassed 2019’s, says Roberto Blatt, director of Uruguay’s Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual.

Hernán Musaluppi, producer at Cimarrón, confirms its first production service begins Sept. 21. A month later, the company will roll on two new original shows and initiate production services on an unnamed project for a major international platform.

Shooting has also resumed in the Dominican Republic, with the first international production kicking off Aug. 17 and two more scheduled in September. Local producer-director Jose Maria Cabral (“Woodpeckers”) pointed out that with a 25% transferable tax credit for international shoots and no caps on cast fees, the country’s financial appeal for international shoots is “second to none.”

In Colombia, shooting has resumed regionally, with local governments establishing health and safety protocols. Bogota-based powerhouse Dynamo, producers of Netflix’s international summer hit “The Great Heist,” starts shooting three series in early fall.

Small-crew movie and series have resumed shooting in Mexico.

Things are cloudier in Chile, according to Storyboard Media’s Carlos Nuñez (“Jailbreak Pact”). “Protocols are being put into place by authorities to allow production to resume, but the truth is it’s looking exceedingly difficult right now, especially for smaller budget productions.”

Meanwhile, in Brazil, federal funding had been frozen for months. But one potential bright spot can be found in São Paulo, where local agency Spcine is introducing rebates for international and local productions.

Shoots of commercials have resumed in Argentina’s Córdoba and Mendoza regions.

“The restart’s decentralized because the regions have less COVID-19 cases than Buenos Aires,” says Jaque Content’s Paola Suárez.

Brazil

Cash rebates of 20%-30% for filming in São Paulo.

Colombia

The country offers a 40% cash rebate on local qualified spend, and a 20% cash rebate on expenses such as hotels, catering and transportation. Another option is a tax credit whereby the foreign production company receives a certificate amounting to 35% of its expenditures in the country. It can then sell this certificate to a tax-paying local who can use it as a tax rebate.

Dominican Republic

Offering a 25% transferable tax credit with a minimum $500,000 spend and an 18% VAT exemption, since last year, the withholding tax of 27% levied on foreigners working in the DR was reduced to 1.5%, leading to an upsurge in filming.

In the DR, Lantica Media operates Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios and operates a 60,500 sq.-ft. filming tank.

Mexico

All foreign productions shot in Mexico will be exempt for the Value Added Tax. Some states and cities also offer incentives.

Uruguay

The country offers a cash rebate of 20%-25%, with a required minimum investment of $600,000.

