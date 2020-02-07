L.A. Spas Jump on the CBD and Hemp Craze

“Hemp is the plant of our generation,” says Amy Duncan, founder of the California-based Mowellens CBD skin care line used at The Spa at the West Hollywood Edition (editionhotels.com).

Unlike other cannabis plants, hemp produces higher levels of CBD but lower levels of THC, responsible for intoxicating effects. In beauty products, CBD has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, is a calming agent and can combat acne or eczema. “CBD and really whole plant hemp extract with terpenes have the ability to transform the skin,” Duncan says.

The spa at Ian Schrager’s chic new WeHo hotel is committed to wellness and plant-derived products. In addition to sound and light treatments and mind-body recovery therapies, three CBD treatments are offered. The 50-minute CBD Supernatural facial ($300) with Mowellens CBD honey mask leaves skin “rejuvenated, hydrated and glowing.” The CBD Drench body treatment ($375) uses an exfoliating CBD that helps blemishes, and the CBD + Sticks and Stones massage (50-80 minutes, $350-$425) combines CBD massage oil, bamboo sticks and hot stone to induce “a state of total relaxation.”

CBD is part of the new wellness program launched in November at La Prairie Spa at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills (waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com). “We are now offering a special wellness menu designed for guests to experience more non-traditional spa treatments in a luxury setting,” says spa director Amanda Raich of the offerings, which also include acupuncture, cupping and Reiki. For $75, guests can enhance any facial or body treatment with CBD-infused pain-relieving massage cream applied by a therapist. The remaining product is yours for continued at-home care.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles in Downtown L.A. (ritzcarlton.com) and Coachella Valley’s JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa (Marriott.com) debuted CBD treatments in 2018.

“The Ritz-Carlton Spa was one of the first to market in incorporating CBD into spa and wellness practices in a luxury hotel,” says spa director Tyneese Thompson. Their CBD collection featuring Mary’s Nutritionals includes a healing massage with up to five hemp-based products (50-80 minutes, $245-$310), pedicure with CBD soak and oil ($120) and facial ($225). In addition to reducing muscle soreness and calming stress, incorporating CBD into their spa experiences has helped “in promoting serenity.”

The CBD Herbal Relief Massage at The Spa at Desert Springs at the JW Marriott ($170) aids tired muscles and inflammation — and options don’t end there. Says spa director Dawn Ferraro, “Any of the spa’s celebrated treatments can be enhanced with CBD muscle and joint relief [cream] or CBD tea, available in flavors such as cranberry hibiscus, passion green tea and citrus chamomile.”

Bellacures, a high-end nail salon brand with seven L.A. locations, was quick to incorporate cannabis manis and pedis ($60-$65, bellacures.com). Featuring Kush Queen products, the “Canna-Cure” consists of a CBD “bath bomb” soak, CBD scrub, massage with pain-relief lotion and a CBD chocolate treat. “When we launched it, legalization of cannabis in California had just passed, so it was a perfect time to incorporate CBD into a service,” says owner Gerard Quiroga, who felt the benefits of CBD aligned with their mission to help relieve everyday tension. “The Canna-Cure is our most popular specialty service to date.”

CBD is also coveted at Hotel Casa del Mar’s Sea Wellness Spa in Santa Monica (hotelcasadelmar.com). Swedish and Deep Indulgence massages feature CBD oil ($220-300), and a CBD lavender exfoliation is combined with a CBD body mask and hot oil scalp massage for the Ultimate Bliss Experience ($385). “Our treatments are designed with head-to-toe relaxation for our clients in mind, whether they have chronic pain and ailments or just want the benefits of CBD massage cream or oil,” says director of spa operations Rachel Stacy. “I have personally seen the pain-relieving benefits, and they are some of our most popular treatments.”