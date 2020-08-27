French Cinema Represented By Almost 30 Productions at Venice Film Festival

Nineteen French feature films, including minority coproductions, will screen at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which runs Sept. 2-12. There are also four short films produced by France, and six French VR productions.

Nicole Garcia will represent France in the Official Competition with “Lovers,” her ninth feature film. She will be joined in the section by Amos Gitaï, whose film “Laila in Haifa” is a majority-French coproduction.

In addition to those movies, six films majority produced or coproduced by France will be showcased at the festival. They include Quentin Dupieux’s “Mandibules,” presented out of competition, and “Princesse Europe” by Camille Lotteau, to be shown in a special screening. The competitive Orizzonti section features four majority-French films.

“Honey Cigar” plays in Giornate degli Autori, a sidebar event.

Majority-French Feature Films in Venice

“Lovers”

Section: In Competition

Director: Nicole Garcia

Cast: Stacy Martin, Pierre Niney, Benoît Magimel

Sales: France TV Distribution

While on vacation with her husband, a young woman rekindles things with an old flame who had vanished from her life many years before.

“Laila in Haifa”

Section: In Competition

Director: Amos Gitai

Cast: Tsahi Halevi, Hana Laszlo, Andrzej Seweryn

Sales: Hanway Films

Five Israeli and Palestinian women interweave and intersect with another over the course of one night in the port city of Haifa.

“Mandibules”

Section: Out of Competition

Director: Quentin Dupieux

Cast: Grégoire Ludig, David Marsais, Adèle Exarchopoulos, India Hair

Sales: Wild Bunch/WTFilms

When two easy-going bros stumble upon a giant living fly, they decide to use the creature in a scheme to get rich quick.

“Princesse Europe”

Section: Out of Competition

Director: Camille Lotteau

Cast: Bernard-Henri Lévy

Sales: Sophie Dulac Distribution

A documentary following Bernard-Henri Lévy as he tours the old continent with his one-man-show on the eve of the 2019 European elections.

“Gaza Mon Amour”

Section: Orizzonti

Director: Tarzan and Arab Nasser

Cast: Hiam Abbass, Salim Daw

Sales: Versatile

Upon discovering an ancient statue of Apollo, a lovesick fisherman grows in confidence and nerve, and sets out to win his sweetheart’s hand.

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Section: Orizzonti

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Cast: Monica Bellucci, Koen De Bouw

Sales: BAC Films

In a bid to gain a European travel visa, a Syrian refugee offers his body as a canvas to a controversial artist.

“Night of the Kings”

Section: Orizzonti

Director: Philippe Lacôte

Cast: Bakary Koné, Isaka Sawadogo

Sales: Memento Films International

In a harsh Abidjan prison, a young thief must regale his fellow inmates with a series of tales in order to survive the night.

“The Third War”

Section: Orizzonti

Director: Giovanni Aloï

Cast: Anthony Bajon, Karim Leklou, Leïla Bekhti

Sales: Wild Bunch

A novice soldier struggles to maintain order at a tense and violent protest on the streets of Paris.

“Honey Cigar”

Section: Giornate degli Autori

Director: Kamir Aïnouz

Cast: Zoé Adjani-Vallat, Amira Casar

Sales: Best Friend Forever

A 17-year-old Berber girl struggles with desire, repression and family strife as she comes of age in the early 1990s.

Minority-French Feature Films in Venice

“Notturne”

Section: In Competition

Director: Gianfranco Rosi

“Et demain le monde entier”

Section: In Competition

Director: Julia Von Heinz

“Quo Vadis, Aïda?”

Section: In Competition

Director: Jasmila Zbanic

“New Order”

Section: In Competition

Director: Michel Franco

“Yellow Cat”

Section: Orizzonti

Director: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

“Tragic Jungle”

Section: Orizzonti

Director: Yulene Olaizola

“Zanka Contact”

Section: Orizzonti

Director: Ismaël El Iraki

“Una Promessa”

Section: Giornate degli Autori

Director: Gianluca De Serio, Massimiliano De Serio

“Oasis”

Section: Giornate degli Autori

Director: Ivan Ikic

“Ghosts”

Section: Critics’ Week

Director: Azra Deniz Okyay