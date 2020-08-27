French Cinema Represented By Almost 30 Productions at Venice Film Festival

Nineteen French feature films, including minority coproductions, will screen at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which runs Sept. 2-12. There are also four short films produced by France, and six French VR productions.
Nicole Garcia will represent France in the Official Competition with “Lovers,” her ninth feature film. She will be joined in the section by Amos Gitaï, whose film “Laila in Haifa” is a majority-French coproduction.
In addition to those movies, six films majority produced or coproduced by France will be showcased at the festival. They include Quentin Dupieux’s “Mandibules,” presented out of competition, and “Princesse Europe” by Camille Lotteau, to be shown in a special screening. The competitive Orizzonti section features four majority-French films.
“Honey Cigar” plays in Giornate degli Autori, a sidebar event.
Majority-French Feature Films in Venice
“Lovers”
Section: In Competition
Director: Nicole Garcia
Cast: Stacy Martin, Pierre Niney, Benoît Magimel
Sales: France TV Distribution
While on vacation with her husband, a young woman rekindles things with an old flame who had vanished from her life many years before.
“Laila in Haifa”
Section: In Competition
Director: Amos Gitai
Cast: Tsahi Halevi, Hana Laszlo, Andrzej Seweryn
Sales: Hanway Films
Five Israeli and Palestinian women interweave and intersect with another over the course of one night in the port city of Haifa.
“Mandibules”
Section: Out of Competition
Director: Quentin Dupieux
Cast: Grégoire Ludig, David Marsais, Adèle Exarchopoulos, India Hair
Sales: Wild Bunch/WTFilms
When two easy-going bros stumble upon a giant living fly, they decide to use the creature in a scheme to get rich quick.
“Princesse Europe”
Section: Out of Competition
Director: Camille Lotteau
Cast: Bernard-Henri Lévy
Sales: Sophie Dulac Distribution
A documentary following Bernard-Henri Lévy as he tours the old continent with his one-man-show on the eve of the 2019 European elections.
“Gaza Mon Amour”
Section: Orizzonti
Director: Tarzan and Arab Nasser
Cast: Hiam Abbass, Salim Daw
Sales: Versatile
Upon discovering an ancient statue of Apollo, a lovesick fisherman grows in confidence and nerve, and sets out to win his sweetheart’s hand.
“The Man Who Sold His Skin”
Section: Orizzonti
Director: Kaouther Ben Hania
Cast: Monica Bellucci, Koen De Bouw
Sales: BAC Films
In a bid to gain a European travel visa, a Syrian refugee offers his body as a canvas to a controversial artist.
“Night of the Kings”
Section: Orizzonti
Director: Philippe Lacôte
Cast: Bakary Koné, Isaka Sawadogo
Sales: Memento Films International
In a harsh Abidjan prison, a young thief must regale his fellow inmates with a series of tales in order to survive the night.
“The Third War”
Section: Orizzonti
Director: Giovanni Aloï
Cast: Anthony Bajon, Karim Leklou, Leïla Bekhti
Sales: Wild Bunch
A novice soldier struggles to maintain order at a tense and violent protest on the streets of Paris.
“Honey Cigar”
Section: Giornate degli Autori
Director: Kamir Aïnouz
Cast: Zoé Adjani-Vallat, Amira Casar
Sales: Best Friend Forever
A 17-year-old Berber girl struggles with desire, repression and family strife as she comes of age in the early 1990s.
Minority-French Feature Films in Venice
“Notturne”
Section: In Competition
Director: Gianfranco Rosi
“Et demain le monde entier”
Section: In Competition
Director: Julia Von Heinz
“Quo Vadis, Aïda?”
Section: In Competition
Director: Jasmila Zbanic
“New Order”
Section: In Competition
Director: Michel Franco
“Yellow Cat”
Section: Orizzonti
Director: Adilkhan Yerzhanov
“Tragic Jungle”
Section: Orizzonti
Director: Yulene Olaizola
“Zanka Contact”
Section: Orizzonti
Director: Ismaël El Iraki
“Una Promessa”
Section: Giornate degli Autori
Director: Gianluca De Serio, Massimiliano De Serio
“Oasis”
Section: Giornate degli Autori
Director: Ivan Ikic
“Ghosts”
Section: Critics’ Week
Director: Azra Deniz Okyay