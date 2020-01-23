×

Family Ties Breed Conflict, Drama in Screenplay Contenders ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Parasite’ and Others

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
First still from the set of WW2 satire, JOJO RABIT. (From L-R): Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) has dinner with his imaginary friend Adolf (Writer/Director Taika Waititi), and his mother, Rosie (Scarlet Johansson). Photo by Kimberley French. © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Twentieth Century Fox Film

“The ties that bind” have long provided a rich well of inspiration for storytellers to draw from, but in 2019, family–born of blood or built from scratch—is the backbone of almost all of the year’s Oscar-nominated screenplays. Some of them, like Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” reinforce and celebrate the essential need for those homegrown support systems. Others, like Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” pay tribute to the nourishing bonds of friendship that sustain individuals in times of personal crisis or doubt. And still others, like Rian Johnson’s wickedly clever “Knives Out,” gleefully uncover the fault lines that divide family members during tragedies ostensibly meant to bring them together. Starting from a blank page or previously existing material, working in comedy or searing drama, these screenplays transform identifiable relationships into unforgettable stories, and then elevate those stories to universal truths.

Sam Mendes’ and Krysty Wilson-Cairns script for the war epic “1917,” for example, began with a collection of stories from Mendes’ grandfather, a WWI veteran, and developed into a riveting fictional story about two soldiers’ determination to deliver a message that might save 1600 of their countrymen, including one of their brothers. “The very first time we sat down and talked about it, it was about duty and honor and sacrifice,” Wilson-Cairns tells Variety. “But what it’s really about is what lengths would you go to save someone you love. And the nature of the family you choose is in that as well–the lengths you go to protect them, to save them, or to honor their last wishes. And that to me was something really profound, and I felt, really universal.”

Popular on Variety

Taika Waititi’s WWII-set “Jojo Rabbit” was billed by Fox Searchlight as an “anti-hate satire,” examining and ridiculing the misguided prejudices of a young German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) who desperately idolizes his imaginary friend Hitler (Waititi). The filmmaker says it took him almost until shooting began to realize how important little Jojo’s relationship was to his mother Rosie (Best Supporting Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson) as a juxtaposition to der Fuhrer’s, and to that of the young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) seeking refuge in the walls of his home. “I thought we were ignoring the adult world and just looking through the eyes of this kid – this boy and this girl,” Waititi says. “But the more I looked at the story and what affected Jojo, I felt that actually it’s a story about mothers as well–and about the sacrifices this particular mother makes in a time when the world was losing its mind.”

“That became a new focus even with the editing to make sure that I try and give this some weight as well because she is such an important character to him.”

Working from Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women,” a semi-autobiographical tribute to the author’s own complicated family, Greta Gerwig had well-defined dramatic foundation to build from for her portrait of headstrong Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) and her loving but often competitive siblings. But Gerwig insists that staying true to the source material meant emphasizing the cracks in the novel’s sororal relationships to ensure that the audience believed their bonds would emerge stronger after each conflict than before. “I always felt that you’ll never believe the love if you don’t believe the conflict,” Gerwig says. “And I wanted the stakes of the conflict to be high, that they don’t just love each other and that’s inevitable but that it’s earned.”

“What they have together is hard-won, especially as adults,” she continues, “because they’ve gone through so much together and allowing themselves to separate into their own lives. So retaining that sense of closeness from childhood was the thing we were trying to develop so that it didn’t feel inevitable that everything would be okay.”

In Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out,” the Thrombey family is even more populous than the Marches in Alcott’s novel. But in the wake of the death of patriarch Harlan (Christopher Plummer), a fight for their inheritance escalates simmering conflicts and exposes the true, often unflattering nature of each member’s character. “As much as the murder mystery tricks come from my love of Agatha Christie, the other thing that her books always do extraordinarily well is building very often around the family or some form of tight-knit social structure, a little microcosm of society,” Johnson explains. “And having grown up in a big family–which I guess I should note is nothing like the family in ‘Knives Out’–there are family politics or power structures, and that’s something that’s just endlessly interesting to explore.

“It was about creating a broad spectrum and a balance and kind of showing how this situation where their inheritance is threatened echoes down through all of those strata,” he adds. “And the way we make this feel like a real family is to reveal to the audience the different layers of who these people are through how they feel about each other.”

Bong Joon-Ho’s extraordinary “Parasite,” perhaps not unlike “Knives Out,” delights in preying on expectations not only of the characters seen on screen but the types they represent, as it explores an economic divide between haves and have-nots. The thrice-nominated Korean writer-director (for Picture, Director and Original Screenplay) says he juggled the responsibilities of making the action on screen feel tangible and real while testing the audience’s sympathies for the poverty-stricken Kim family as they con their counterparts, the Parks. “I wanted the characters to not feel abstract or conceptual but feel like actual people we can see around us, and the film to feel more physical and specific,” he explains.

“I believe audiences are always more forgiving and compassionate towards characters that struggle to earn a livelihood,” he adds. “It doesn’t feel like this family is committing crimes with malice and guilt but simply pulling a cheery prank to make a living, so I think the structure lends itself to the audience identifying with the Kim family. You even end up rooting for their success. I think that’s the dangerous but fun appeal of cinema.”

Compared to wildly eclectic nominees like “Jojo Rabbit,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “Parasite,” and “The Two Popes,” “Marriage Story” seems like comparatively straightforward, even mundane subject matter – the tale of a tough divorce between an actress (Johansson, nominated for Best Actress) and a theatre director (Best Actor nominee Adam Driver). But the filmmaker says a broad spectrum of genres influenced and enhanced the dramatic shifts in his film. “I uncovered many hidden genres in the material as I was working on it – screwball comedy, thriller, horror, musical, and the triumph of the human spirit–that kind of movie about people who are put in a seemingly impossible situation that was driving them apart and find a way to not only retain their humanity, but maybe actually grow as people themselves.”

“That’s a pretty classic movie tradition and story tradition, and that was also really what the story was,” he says. “How could these two people ever bridge this gap? And they do, because they have to, because they love their child and love each other. It’s about two people who are good, well-meaning, imperfect people who are put in a really tough situation. So it’s still about family ultimately, and about marriage – that’s why I called it what I did. And that was the reason to make it.”

More Film

  • Carrie Brownstein and St Vincent Variety

    Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent on Their Sundance-Bound Movie 'Nowhere Inn'

    As bizarre as much of the new film “Nowhere Inn” is, cowriters and costars St. Vincent — aka Annie Clark — and Carrie Brownstein are on somewhat familiar ground when it comes to playing with rock-star/media archetypes in deadpan fashion. They’d previously had satirical fun with some weirdly comedic short films they made to promote [...]

  • The Gentlemen Costume Design

    How Costume, Production Pros Used Class Style to Define Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’

    For Guy Ritchie’s newest crime-meets-action film “The Gentlemen,” about an American drug kingpin living in Britain and trying to sell his business, the director turned to his “Aladdin” team of costume designer Michael Wilkinson and production designer Gemma Jackson. But the backgrounds and looks they created had less to do with Arabian Nights than with [...]

  • Marriage Story

    Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' Hits Home

    Boaz, my 13-year-old son, was rummaging through a pile of Academy screeners fanned out across our TV stand when he lifted up one and brandished it for me to see. “Oh, I already saw this one,” he said. I was expecting to look up and see a copy of “Missing Link” or “Toy Story 4.” [...]

  • Hillary Clinton'Hillary' Documentary, HULU, TCA Winter

    Variety Studio Returns to Sundance With Star-Studded Interviews

    Variety will return to the Sundance Film Festival with its annual interview studio in partnership with AT&T, held at the WarnerMedia Lounge on Main Street. The studio runs from Jan. 24 through Jan. 27 and will host the stars from this year’s buzziest premieres including Hillary Clinton (“Hillary”), Gloria Steinem (“The Glorias”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Siempre, [...]

  • Janicza Bravo

    Why 'Zola' Filmmaker Janicza Bravo Isn't Sweating the Sundance Premiere

    Writer-director Janicza Bravo is a officially Sundance veteran. “Zola” is her second feature to premiere and her fourth time showing work at the festival. And as a such, she’s taking all of the buzz around her film — based on the 148-Tweet stripper saga that went viral in 2015 — in stride. “I can’t wait [...]

  • Best Picture - 'Green Book'91st Annual

    Film vs TV? In Truth, They've Been Married for 70 Years

    In a prescient Variety column in 1978, reporter Jim Harwood talked about the blurring distinction (artistic and technical) between film and television. He wrote: “Is a ‘motion picture’ any less of an accomplishment if it’s beamed from Hollywood directly to a wall-sized screen in somebody’s home instead of being hauled in cans to something called [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad