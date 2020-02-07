Personal Shoppers and Styling Services Can Help With the Perfect Outfit for the Red Carpet

You’ve scored the nomination or invite, but now for the harder mission: what to wear? These personal shoppers and services help attendees navigate red-carpet event dressing.

“I’m working with a producer right now to find a look for the Oscars, as well as a comedian client who’s often on the gala circuit,” says personal stylist Candace Hanna, above, who’s enlisted for single events or full wardrobe overhauls ($750 and up, stylebycandace.com). “Where I come in is helping my clients dress not only in a way that’s appropriate for the event but that also feels natural and authentic to who they are.”

Hanna, who’s worked in-house for brands like Chanel, typically starts at Saks Fifth Avenue or Neiman Marcus and pulls options of varying formality. Her producer client is open to wearing a tuxedo or a gown. “My comedian client wants to feel confident and look great but a gown won’t do that for her, so I have to find formal pieces that will be right for the event and help her to be her best.”

Looking to add some dazzle? Stacked by Reservoir (reservoir-la.com) is a white-glove jewelry concierge service that finds and creates perfect pieces from brands like Irene Neuwirth and Sidney Garber. “Clients traveling to L.A. for red-carpet events usually communicate with me beforehand and we discuss what they’re wearing,” says founder Alissa Jacob Matkovich. “When they come to town, I bring them a few of the pieces we discussed for a fitting and they can purchase anything that works.”

Jacob Matkovich tries to pick items that can be worn afterwards. “The most sought-after designer for award shows is definitely Anita Ko,” she says. “Her funky-yet-classic diamond designs sparkle on the red carpet, and then later look amazing with a T-shirt and jeans.”

Designer clothing rental company Rent the Runway (renttherunway.com, $30 and up) is a go-to for borrowable formal wear. “It’s a great solution for awards season, offering an unlimited wardrobe for everything from nominee brunches, to walking the red carpet and letting loose at an after-party,” says style director Blaire Walsh. Available through monthly subscriptions or four-to-eight-day a la carte rentals are items from “red-carpet designer favorites like Christian Siriano, Monique Lhuillier, Marchesa Notte, Naeem Khan and Catherine Deane.”

Hotels and residences also facilitate fashion. AKA Beverly Hills (stayaka.com) — which offers furnished luxury accommodations for one week or longer and is favored by Jennifer Lawrence and Richard Gere — has a partnership with Alison Brie and Sarah Jessica Parker’s stylist Erin Walsh. Residents can purchase packages ranging from a custom styling session to personal shopping spree on Rodeo Drive ($1,800 and up, 310-385-1924). Walsh, who frequently stays and does fittings at AKA, says, “A stylist gives you the armor, the tools, to be your best self and really curate your brand.”

Purchasers of the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City’s “Steal the Show” package ($1,750/night, two-night minimum, intercontinental.com) will be transported in a house Tesla to Nordstrom Local, where they’ll receive a personal styling session with $1,000 shopping credit. On awards day, they’ll be primped in-suite with hair and makeup by Glamsquad.

The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles (fourseasons.com) can secure personal shoppers for guests coming for awards shows — affording them unique designer access. “Shoppers can arrange a private session after-hours at an exclusive boutique or department store for the guest to try on the garments and create the perfect event look,” says concierge Adam Schon. “If our guest wants to arrive on the red carpet in the outfit from the hottest designer in couture that is not even available in stores, our personal shopper can make that magic moment happen.”