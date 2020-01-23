×

Film Review: ‘The Turning’

Henry James’ gothic psychological thriller about a woman’s mounting madness is turned into a forgettable rather than frightening feature.

By

Courtney's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Turning
CREDIT: Patrick Redmond
Director:
Floria Sigismondi
With:
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Barbara Marten.
Release Date:
Jan 24, 2020

Rated PG-13  Running time: 93 MIN.

Official Site: https://www.theturningmovie.com/

Director Floria Sigismondi’s “The Turning” is like the alt-rock cousin of author Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw.” From its grunge-infused soundtrack and period setting to its fiery feminist overtones, this is an ambitious contemporary take on the iconic, claustrophobic thriller. Concerning two young orphans who psychologically torment their caretaker in a spooky, sprawling mansion, it comes across as a fuzzy, frayed adaptation courtesy of a gimmicky, ambiguous climax that undermines the journey. Lacking spine-tingling dread, taut tension, and the deservingly provocative ending needed to make its modern sentiments land, this re-imagining is less than a classic.

Bubbly teacher Kate (Mackenzie Davis) has taken a position at Bly Manor as governess for 7-year-old Flora (Brooklynn Prince), who’s suffering from trauma associated with the death of her parents outside the gates of the palatial estate. The family’s former live-in nanny, Miss Jessel (Denna Thomsen), abruptly left under mysteriously motivated circumstances and duress. With its towering Gothic architecture, crawling with twisted vines, tucked away on the property like the dark secrets locked within its cold concrete walls, the mansion is a foreboding relic frozen in time. Also inhabiting the home is Mrs. Grose (Barbara Marten), a pale, ghostly presence in gray who doesn’t make Kate’s new career transition easy, constantly chastising her.

Still, Kate is compelled to stick things out, feeling a connection to her adorable charge’s abandonment and isolation. If creepy whispers in the night and ghastly apparitions in reflections aren’t enough to scare Kate, her resolve will surely be tested once Flora’s headstrong 15-year-old brother Miles (Finn Wolfhard) unexpectedly returns home from boarding school. Beneath the mop of jet-black curls on his head hides a devilish spirit. He’s a spoiled rich kid possessed with toxic masculinity as taught to him by his role model, riding instructor Quint (Niall Greig Fulton), who perished suspiciously but whose spirit still haunts the place. Kate is soon mentally pushed to the brink, besieged by terrifying nightmares and the taunting pranks of the kids.

Popular on Variety

Though this iteration doesn’t hold a candle to the 1961 masterpiece “The Innocents” — nor to any of its other cinematic predecessors, for that matter — its modern commentary can occasionally be absorbing. Screenwriters Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes (“The Conjuring”) position Kate and Mrs. Grose as two conflicting female forces. These characters are illustrations of the picture’s larger themes: that women can either be driven insane if they aren’t believed, or succumb to denial as it festers internally like a disease. Their relationship dynamic provides an anchor, illustrated not only in the narrative but also through Leonie Prendergast’s costume design. Kate’s youthful cheer in her colorful clothes stands in stark contrast to Mrs. Grose’s gray-toned garb. Later, we can chart Kate’s decaying psychosis through the shifting palette of her wardrobe, turning from spring-like corals to darker autumnal colors.

Whenever Kate descends into her madness, Sigismondi stylizes the sequences with gauzy flourish. She deftly demonstrates that often the most horrific details lurk in the shadowy recesses. Kate’s hide-and-seek game in the east-wing basement provides atmospheric anxiety. During daylight frights, Sigismondi and cinematographer David Ungaro further emphasize the aesthetic tether of light and shadow when Miles savagely stomps on a dying koi as the surrounding tree coverage diffuses the golden hour sun on his face. This is also the sequence in which Wolfhard’s performance as a proto-goth teen with angsty attitude is the strongest. Davis’ nuanced work and Prince’s mischievous sweetness that hints at something more sinister both elevate the material as well.

That said, the filmmakers over-stuff the story with superfluous details to contemporize the timeless tale. Things like demarcating the year this takes place (in the mid-’90s, as Gen X dreams dissolved in the wake of Kurt Cobain’s suicide, which is referenced), a #MeToo plot thread, and a deliberately ambiguous ending that’s either confusing or stupidly straightforward depending on the lens through which it’s viewed don’t add up to much. The unreliable narrator aspect is also botched. Foreshadowing is clumsy, not in the sense that the filmmakers give everything away too early (though one might have a sneaking suspicion), but in the way it fails to layer in the elements for a thrilling finale. As is, the ending tends to invalidate much of what came before, becoming a cheap cheat.

After being turned into a ballet, opera, and Broadway play, and with yet another adaptation debuting later this year as a Netflix series, it’s clear that James’ literary masterpiece has staying power. But with this regurgitation, it’s the audience who gets screwed out of an experience that truly haunts past the end credits roll.

Film Review: ‘The Turning’

Reviewed at TCL Chinese Theater, Los Angeles, Jan. 21, 2020. MPAA Rating: PG-13. Running time: 93 MIN.

Production: A Universal Pictures release of a DreamWorks Pictures, Reliance Entertainment presentation, of a Vertigo Entertainment,Chislehurst Entertainment production. Producers: Scott Bernstein, Roy Lee. Executive Producers: Seth William Meier, John Powers Middleton.

Crew: Director: Floria Sigismondi. Screenplay: Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes. Camera: David Ungaro. Editor: Glenn Garland. Music: Nathan Barr.

With: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Barbara Marten.

More Film

  • The Turning

    Film Review: ‘The Turning’

    Director Floria Sigismondi’s “The Turning” is like the alt-rock cousin of author Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw.” From its grunge-infused soundtrack and period setting to its fiery feminist overtones, this is an ambitious contemporary take on the iconic, claustrophobic thriller. Concerning two young orphans who psychologically torment their caretaker in a spooky, [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    ‘Birds of Prey’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Birds of Prey.” Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.94 million through Sunday for 431 national ad airings on [...]

  • The Witcher Netflix

    Film News Roundup: Netflix Developing Anime Feature 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf'

    In today’s film news roundup, Netflix announces a spinoff feature based on “The Witcher,” Liam Neeson’s “Honest Thief” finds a home and Sheryl Main will receive the Henri Bollinger Award. PROJECT LAUNCHED Netflix is expanding its fantasy series “The Witcher” with an anime feature film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” Popular on Variety The [...]

  • Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

    'Captain Marvel' Sequel in Development

    Disney has officially launched development of a “Captain Marvel” sequel. The studio is in final negotiations with Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on Marvel-based series “WandaVision” on the project. The 2019 blockbuster “Captain Marvel” starred Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and grossed $1.13 billion worldwide. Disney and Marvel have not yet set a release date [...]

  • Aviron Pictures Hit With Layoffs

    Aviron Pictures Hit With Layoffs, Joel Kinnaman Action Movie 'The Informer' in Limbo

    Fledgling distributor Aviron Pictures has been hit with a significant staff reduction less than a month after the removal of top executive WIlliam Sadleir, numerous insiders told Variety.  Almost half of a staff of 30 were dismissed last week, amid wide rumors that the company’s deep-pocketed financier Black Rock has defunded the outfit entirely, sources [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Bill Clinton

    Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Seeks Mistrial When D.A. Refers to Bill Clinton Friendship

    Harvey Weinstein was associated with the Clintons for years, socially and as a generous donor to both of their political campaigns. And according to prosecutors in Weinstein’s criminal trial, he bragged about his friendship with the former president to women he allegedly sexually assaulted, in an effort to intimidate them. During opening statements on Wednesday, [...]

  • Channing Tatum

    Channing Tatum to Star in 'Bob the Musical' Comedy for Disney

    Channing Tatum is attached to star in and produce “Bob the Musical” for Disney — a project that’s been in development for more than a decade. Tatum will produce through his company, Free Association, and partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also attached to produce. No director is currently [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad