×

‘The Night Clerk’: Film Review

A thriller makes a spying hotel clerk who happens to be on the autism spectrum its prime suspect in a murder.

By

Lisa's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Night Clerk
CREDIT: Natalie Cass
Director:
Michael Cristofer
With:
Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, John Leguizamo, Helen Hunt, Johnathon Schaech
Release Date:
Feb 21, 2020

Rated R  Running time: 90 MIN.

Official Site: https://www.highlandfilmgroup.com/production/the-night-clerk/

In “The Night Clerk,” Tye Sheridan and a very busy Ana de Armas star as a hotel clerk with Asperger’s and the solicitous beauty who shows up after a murder. The chemistry between Sheridan and de Armas is involving. The casting of Helen Hunt as a enabling mother and John Leguizamo as a police detective holds promise. And some of the choices by writer-director Michael Cristofer and cinematographer Noah Greenberg intrigue. But the thriller — in theaters, on demand and available via digital HD on Feb. 21 — never tips into must-catch territory.

Even before the death of a woman checked into the hotel, things get very strange very quickly. Bart (Sheridan) spies on the guests, sometimes on his laptop during the nighttime hours at the suites-style hotel. More often, as he sits in his basement-level apartment surveying an array of monitors that capture different angles on the mundane actions of travelers: A guy confirms a meeting; a mom asks her rambunctious kids to settle down; another guest gently scolds her dog. “Boy, oh boy, oh boy.” Bart repeats her phrase more than once.

Bart lives with his mother, who occupies the main floor of a bungalow. She puts his meals on the top of the stairs for him to grab. They eat together apart, her sitting at the dining room, him in his apartment, watching her on screen. Played with whetted concern and a drawn mouth, Hunt depicts a woman who loves, protects, and stymies her 23-year-old son.

Popular on Variety

One night, a woman arrives late to the hotel. After a sweet-awkward exchange with Bart, she heads to her room. When Bart gets home, he watches as she lets a man in from the garden-level door. When things take a turn toward the violent, Bart rushes back to the hotel. He’s too late to save her but right on time to become a suspect.

Det. Espada (Leguizamo) meets with the murdered woman’s husband (Johnathon Schaech). (They seem to know each other.) But the gum-chomping, dogged cop just can’t let go of his sense that something isn’t quite on the up-and-up with Bart. It doesn’t help that Bart’s a truly lousy liar.

When Bart is relocated to another hotel, the arrival of another woman complicates matters — plot-wise and romantically. De Armas elicits sympathy for the enigmatic Andrea, whose kindness, straightforwardness, enhance her appeal. They also tweak our hopes for Bart and own wariness about her.

In the film’s production notes, writer-director Michael Cristofer (whose list of awards include a Pulitzer and Tony as well as an Emmy) mentions a nephew who has Asperger’s. Here, he tries to mesh firsthand empathy with his curiosity about how easy — an inexpensive — technology has made it for regular folk to spy. Why Bart has wired the rooms with cameras turns voyeurism on its head. His aims aren’t prurient so much as educational. And, yet, they remain troubling, until the film’s surprisingly moving resolution.

Sheridan delivers a sincere, studied performance. Bart often swivels his head when talking. His presses his arms ramrod against his body. He works to avoid eye contact — especially with women. Unfiltered truth-telling is among the traits of Asperger’s and scenes of Bart eschewing the niceties are played for tenderness as well as laughs. Still, how you feel about Sheridan’s approach may depend on how much you trust films that attempt to get into the skin of unusual protagonists. So often they render them even more Other.

From the murdered woman to Andrea to a flummoxed fragrance counter advisor, women tend to take a nurturing stance toward Bart’s mannerisms. The fellas, not so much. (An exception: his benevolent boss.) A coworker arriving to relieve Bart early in the film is dismissive. Interviewed later, that same guy describes finding Bart next to the dead body in ways that make Bart sound, to borrow his word, “creepy.” Bart’s unconventional behavior is de facto cause for suspicion.

Is he the killer? Well that’s more Det. Espada’s concern than ours. And the police procedural aspects of “The Night Clerk” are as second-rate as the detective’s investigation. But the movie’s more emotional quandaries compel: Will Bart get hurt? Is Andrea’s affection authentic? Do people on the spectrum dream of eye contact? And Sheridan and de Armas’s scenes together leave an impression long after the rest of the movie evaporates.

'The Night Clerk': Film Review

Reviewed online, Denver, Feb. 14, 2020. MPAA Rating: R. Running time: 90 MIN.

Production: A Saban Films release of a SF, Highlands Film Group, WPAK Prods. presentation, in association with Convergent Media. Producers: David Wulf, Tye Sheridan. Arianne Fraser. Executive producers:  Santosh Govindaruju, Dan Reardon, Delphine Perrier, Henry Winterstern, Robbie Brenner, William V. Bromiley, Shanan Becker, Jonathan Saba Ness Saban.

Crew: Director, writer: Michael Cristofer. Camera: Noah Greenberg. Editor: Kristi Shemik. Music: Erik Hall.

With: Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, John Leguizamo, Helen Hunt, Johnathon Schaech.

More Film

  • The Night Clerk

    'The Night Clerk': Film Review

    In “The Night Clerk,” Tye Sheridan and a very busy Ana de Armas star as a hotel clerk with Asperger’s and the solicitous beauty who shows up after a murder. The chemistry between Sheridan and de Armas is involving. The casting of Helen Hunt as a enabling mother and John Leguizamo as a police detective [...]

  • A still from Rebuilding Paradise by

    'Rebuilding Paradise': Film Review

    Ron Howard, over the last decade, has directed a handful of documentaries (all of them about popular musicians), and maybe it’s no surprise that he has turned out to be an ace craftsman of the nonfiction form. But “Rebuilding Paradise,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, is a different kind of Ron Howard documentary, [...]

  • "Winerreise"

    MK2 Leaps Into 'A Winter's Journey' Made By 'Loving Vincent,' 'Despicable Me' Artists (EXCLUSIVE)

    MK2 has boarded Alex Helfrecht’s “A Winter’s Journey,” a feature blending live-action, CGI and hand-painted animation made by the creative teams behind “Despicable Me” and “Loving Vincent.” Adapted from Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise,” the film stars Gaspard Ulliel, John Malkovich, Martina Gedeck, Charles Berling  and newcomer Gabriella Moran. Set in 1812 Bavaria, the film tells the [...]

  • Shorta

    Berlin: Charades Scoops Up Edgy Danish Drama 'Shorta' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades has scooped up international sales rights to “Shorta,” the buzzed-about Danish project that was presented at Les Arcs’s work-in-progress and Goteborg’s Nordic Film Market. “Shorta,” directed by Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm, unfolds in the aftermath of the killing of 19-year-old Talib Ben Hassi while in custody. The film follows two police officers, [...]

  • Stefan Ruzowitzky

    Berlin: Stefan Ruzowitzky, Stephen Susco join 'Alone' remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stefan Ruzowitzky, director of the Oscar-winning “The Counterfeiters,” and “The Grudge” screenwriter Stephen Susco have boarded “Alone,” a remake of the 2007 supernatural Thai thriller by Banjong Pisanthanakun and Parkpoom Wongpoom. The new film follows conjoined twin sisters from an Asian family in Boston whose loving relationship is tested when one of them befriends a [...]

  • A couple wearing face masks walk

    Coronavirus May Hurt China's Long-Term Entertainment Industry Goals

    Halting all film releases and closing cinemas over Chinese New Year was the most dramatic possible expression of the emergency response to the novel coronavirus threat that spread from the city of Wuhan in January. The movie distribution and exhibition sectors had been counting on a billion dollars of box office revenue over the 10-day [...]

  • Dead & Beautiful

    Berlin: Shudder Pre-Buys David Verbeek's Asian Vampire Movie 'Dead & Beautiful' (EXCLUSIVE)

    AMC Networks’ streaming service Shudder has acquired the genre thriller “Dead & Beautiful,” directed prominent Dutch filmmaker David Verbeek (“Full Contact”), for the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The film is represented in international territories by Indie Sales. Verbeek’s seventh feature “Dead & Beautiful” follows a group of young and spoiled teenagers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad