×

‘The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’: Film Review

For those who can't get enough of the O.J. Simpson case, Daniel Farrands' grim, ghoulish bit of carrion cinema picks over it again from the victim's point of view.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Voltage Pictures
Director:
Daniel Farrands
With:
Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl, Agnes Bruckner, Taryn Manning, Drew Roy, Gene Freeman
Release Date:
Jan 10, 2020

Rated R  1 hour 25 minutes

As the grisly, counterfactual but oddly rosy ending of “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” continues to be a point of debate among critics and audiences, along comes “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” to remind even the most insistent detractors of Tarantino’s what-if rewrite of the Manson murders how much worse things could be. Like some unholy collaboration between the Lifetime network and the National Enquirer, Daniel Farrands’ unabashedly tacky true-crime thriller does nothing if not deliver on the bald promise of its title. A grimy portrayal of the last month of Nicole Brown Simpson’s life, gruelingly counting down the days toward her violent murder as she’s tormented by a host of bad men and bad juju, it’s a cheap, unloving death march of a movie — scarcely made more intriguing by the half-cooked theory it posits as to who (or how many) did the deed.

Though it’s getting nominal theatrical exposure, VOD is the spiritual home of a film that could as easily have been churned out for video in the immediate wake of its subject’s death and the exhaustively covered O.J. Simpson trial: Beginning with its grainy Stalkervision camerawork, nothing here has been expressly designed for big-screen consumption. However dubious it is ethically and aesthetically, you can’t accuse Farrands’ film of not knowing its limitations: A year after he helmed “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” in which Hilary Duff played the doomed starlet plagued by visions of her death, the writer-director is carving out his own unsavory subgenre of exploitation, stripped entirely of Tarantino-esque artistic notions. Try as actor Mena Suvari might to imbue Brown Simpson with some sense of wistful, melancholic tragedy, Michael Arter’s script offers both women little in the way of poetry or empathy.

Try she does, though: 20 years on from the teenage promise of “American Beauty,” Suvari’s sincere attempt to make something hurt and human of a character largely scripted as a leering series of psychological red flags is poignant in such chilly, desolate surroundings. Still, there’s only so much an actor’s best intentions can do with much of the dialogue here. “I’m worried he’s going to kill me one day, and he’s going to get away with it,” a tense, anxious Nicole confesses to her best friend Kris (Jenner, that is, played with a fixed moue of concern by Agnes Bruckner). Later, she antagonizes a skeptical cop responding to her latest 911 callout: “After he’s killed me, you can live with the fact that you never did a thing about it,” she seethes.

Popular on Variety

This kind of sledgehammer foreshadowing tilts the film into the realm of camp, albeit of the queasy, none-too-witty variety: “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” wants us to know nothing about its harried, vulnerable subject so much as the simple fact that she got murdered. Well, that and the fact that she had famous friends. The Jenner-Kardashian family’s presence adds a note of cardboard celebrity play to proceedings, to the point that a passing reference to the former Bruce Jenner is followed by the deadpan line, “What a drag”; meanwhile, a badly bewigged Taryn Manning teeters lasciviously on the fringes as a perma-soused Faye Resnick. O.J. himself is absent for the bulk of the film, though implied as a shadowy bogeyman surveyor throughout; a clearer villain is made of Glen Rogers (Nick Stahl, equal parts anguished and skeezy), the real-life “Casanova Killer” later investigated as an alternative suspect in Brown Simpson’s murder, here positioned as a bit-of-rough love interest for the victim at her most defenseless.

Farrands and Arter dance around their own whodunit proposal, hinting at some manner of collaboration between suspects, though never being so brazen as to answer the question at the dingily staged climax. Various possibilities are cloaked in muddy gray shadow, while a muddled coda aims for the shrugging, teasing moral (ir)resolution of a great film noir finish. Needless to say, they fall some way short: There’s no soul here, only needling curiosity, given a semblance of purpose by Crimewatch-style dramatics and some sketchily employed archive material at the bookends. The trial, at least, goes untouched. We’ve been over it a million times, after all, and “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” is only out to show us what we don’t know, even if the film doesn’t know it either.

'The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson': Film Review

Reviewed online, London, Jan. 9, 2019. Running time: 85 MIN.

Production: A Voltage Pictures presentation of a Skyline Entertainment production in association with ETA Films, Green Light Pictures, 1428 Films. Producers: Lucas Jarach, Daniel Farrands, Eric Brenner. Executive producers: Jim Jacobsen, Mena Suvari, Charles Arthur Berg.

Crew: Director: Daniel Farrands. Screenplay: Michael Arter. Camera (color): Ben Demaree. Editor: Dan Riddle. Music: Michael Gatt.

With: Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl, Agnes Bruckner, Taryn Manning, Drew Roy, Gene Freeman

More Film

  • 'The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson'

    'The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson': Film Review

    As the grisly, counterfactual but oddly rosy ending of “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” continues to be a point of debate among critics and audiences, along comes “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” to remind even the most insistent detractors of Tarantino’s what-if rewrite of the Manson murders how much worse things could be. [...]

  • "Three Christs": Richard Gere Helps Shine

    'Three Christs': Richard Gere, Julianna Margulies Help Shine Light on Mental Illness

    In the 1950s, paranoid schizophrenics and others with mental afflictions were treated much more harshly by today’s standards, often being locked away in institutions and subjected to electroshock and other debilitating treatments. In the film “Three Christs,” Richard Gere plays Dr. Alan Stone, a character based on real life social psychologist Milton Rokeach who during [...]

  • Katy Jurado High Noon

    Katy Jurado's Globe Win for 1952's 'High Noon' Was a Golden Moment for Diversity

    Long before the push for diversity and inclusion, Hollywood had a few Latin/Hispanic stars who made a big impact. One was Katy Jurado, the first Latina actress to win a Golden Globe (for 1952’s “High Noon”) and the first nominated for an Oscar (1954’s “Broken Lance”). She was born Jan. 16, 1924, in Mexico, and [...]

  • Kim Horton and Michael Apted

    How Editor Kim Horton Mixed Old and New Footage for Michael Apted's '63 Up' Docu

    In film history, there’s never been a project like the nine “Up” British documentaries, which have presented unique challenges for director Michael Apted and editor Kim Horton as they follow the lives of British individuals in seven-year intervals. Horton, who has edited the films since the 1984 “28 Up,” says, “It’s probably the greatest thing [...]

  • Czech Born Film Director Ivan Passer

    Ivan Passer: An Appreciation of a Haunted Dreamer

    Has it been 35 years since film director Ivan Passer, who died Jan. 9, explained to me why horror movies will never stop getting financed and distributed? “They don’t give their producers any sleepless nights,” the sage Czech maestro quietly, sagely noted, summing up a multitude of film business realities in a simple haiku. And [...]

  • Rom Com Fest 2020

    L.A. Rom Com Fest 2020 Announces Dates, Submission Deadlines

    The Los Angeles Rom Com Fest is returning for a second year and will be held from Thursday, June 25 – Sunday, June 28, 2020. The festival is only growing after last year’s successful debut and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator Rachel Bloom as well as “Legally Blonde” and “10 Things I Hate About You” writer Kirsten [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad